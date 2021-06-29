Apple has made a macOS 12 Monterey beta available for its public beta testing group, letting public beta testers try out the software before it launches this fall.

macos monterey beta
The ‌macOS Monterey Public Beta is available to anyone with a compatible Mac and it does not require a developer account. This guide walks you through some simple steps on installing the beta software.

Before downloading the update, it's worth noting that Apple does not recommend installing the ‌macOS Monterey‌ Public Beta on your main Mac, so if you have a secondary machine, use that. This is beta software, and there are often bugs and issues that pop up that can prevent software from working properly or cause other problems.

It's also worth noting that there are some major design changes to Safari that take some adjusting to, so you may want to avoid committing to the beta usage experience until you've tried it out.

macOS Monterey Compatibility

‌macOS Monterey‌ is compatible with many of the Macs that were able to run macOS Big Sur, but it drops support for some older MacBook Air and iMac models from 2013 and 2014. The Macs below can run the software.

  • ‌iMac‌ - Late 2015 and later
  • ‌iMac‌ Pro - 2017 and later
  • ‌MacBook Air‌ - Early 2015 and later
  • MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later
  • Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later
  • Mac mini - Late 2014 and later
  • MacBook - Early 2016 and later

Make a Time Machine Backup

Before you upgrade to the Monterey beta, you should make sure to make a backup using Apple's Time Machine backup feature with an external drive.

If you want to revert back to your previous setup after testing ‌macOS Monterey‌ or if you run into a bug and need to backtrack, you'll need to reinstall ‌macOS Big Sur‌ (or your prior OS) and a backup can be helpful for reverting.

Enroll in the Beta Software Program

Installing ‌macOS Big Sur‌ requires enrolling your Mac in Apple's free Apple Beta Software Program. Follow these steps to do so.

apple beta program

  1. Visit the Apple Beta Software Program website in a browser on your Mac.
  2. Click on the blue Sign up button or, if you're already a member, click sign in.
  3. Enter your Apple ID and password and then a two-factor authentication code if verification is required.
  4. Agree to the Apple Beta Software Program terms and conditions.
  5. Once signed in and at the Guide for Public Betas page, scroll up to the top and click on "Enroll Your Devices" then click on "macOS." publicbetaenrolldevices

Downloading and Installing the macOS Monterey Beta

After you've enrolled in the public beta testing program, you're able to download ‌macOS Monterey‌.

  1. After selecting the macOS section on the beta website, scroll down to "Enroll your Mac" and click on "Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility option."
  2. If you get a popup asking if you want to allow downloads on "beta.apple.com" click on "Allow."
  3. Unless you've changed where files download, the beta installer (macOSPublicBetaAccessUtility.dmg) will show up in your downloads folder. Locate it and double click on it to open it up.
  4. Double click on the .pkg file inside to run the installer.
  5. You may see a warning advising you to back up your Mac with Time Machine. Either stop here and back up, or, if you've already done so, Click OK and then click Continue.
  6. Click Continue again and then click on Agree to accept Apple's software license agreement, then click on "Install." Enter your admin password if prompted.
  7. Once the installer has completed the download, the System Preferences Software Update panel will open automatically and display the ‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌ Beta download. Click on Upgrade Now to download the public beta software when prompted. It will take some time to download the file, and when the download is complete, your Mac should restart.
  8. After a restart, the ‌macOS Monterey‌ installer should launch automatically. If it does not, it can be found in the applications folder.
  9. From here, click "Continue" and walk through the steps as instructed, agreeing to the terms and conditions and making sure you've performed a backup.
  10. Select the drive that you want to install the public beta on. You can choose your main drive or a partition that you've created.
  11. Click Install, enter your administrator password, and click OK, then click Restart or wait for your Mac to reboot automatically.

After your Mac restarts, the Monterey installation process will begin. It takes some time for the update to install, but when the installation is finished and your Mac boots up again, it will be running the Monterey public beta.

‌macOS Monterey‌ introduces a long list of new features like Universal Control for using a mouse across multiple iPads and Macs and a new FaceTime experience with sharing features for watching movies and listening to music with friends. We have a full list of everything new in ‌macOS Monterey‌ in our dedicated roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Monterey
Related Forum: macOS Monterey

Top Rated Comments

GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
1 hour ago at 11:11 am
I've had the Dev Beta on my secondary Intel MacBook Air since release and it runs everything without a crash, restart on wake, or a bounce in the dock.

I'm taking the jump and putting this on my main Intel Mac.

Yes, this early Beta really is that good. By far the most stable release I have encountered.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PowerMacBook Avatar
PowerMacBook
58 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Not on my FANTASTIC mid-2012 MacBook Pro (just like Big Sur btw).
So please ship the new Mx MacBook Pro soonest!
Like this mid 2012 - I'll buy the most expensive biggest best etc and then see you again in 2030...
I'm almost thinking about suggesting they should make a kind of movie about this one: has been in over 30 countries, and still going strong! Should be a heck of advertisement.
But then again, maybe they don't want customers like me, only buying a laptop every 9-10 years?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

AirPod 3 and Flat MacBook Pro Feature

New AirPods and MacBooks Due to Launch Later This Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
New MacBooks and AirPods are still on course for launch later this year, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Apple suppliers are reportedly hurrying to increase capacity in preparation for the release of new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of this year. Shipment momentum is expected to be "significantly stronger" from the third quarter of the year at the earliest,...
Read Full Article82 comments
Apple Watch ID Feature

Apple's Kevin Lynch Explains How IDs Will Work on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

Monday June 28, 2021 1:10 pm PDT by
With the iOS 15 and watchOS 8 updates, Apple is allowing U.S. users to add their state ID cards or driver's licenses to the Wallet app, alleviating the need for a physical ID card to be carried. Apple's VP of Technology, Kevin Lynch, oversees much of the Apple Watch's design and he recently did an interview with Yahoo Finance to explain how it works and the plans that Apple has for the...
Read Full Article136 comments
General Snapcaht Apps Feature 2

Snapchat Aware of Latest App Store Update Causing App Crash, Promises Fix Soon [Updated]

Monday June 28, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Snapchat's support account today confirmed on Twitter that its latest App Store update, pushed less than one day ago, is causing widespread issues for users, specifically causing the app to crash a few seconds after launch. The latest App Store update, version 11.34.05.45, is listed as a normal update with bug fixes, but it has caused widespread crashes for users. Over the last few hours,...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple watchOS8 international AUS BEL BRA 3up PF 062921 big carousel

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands Representing 22 Countries

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new set of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands with colors representative of 22 countries around the world, alongside custom Apple Watch faces for each of those countries. The full list of the countries represented within Apple's new "Limited Edition International Collection" can be found below: Australia Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark France Germany ...
Read Full Article271 comments
iphone 13 duan rui2

Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal Dual-Lens Camera Arrangement Coming to Standard Model

Tuesday June 29, 2021 3:33 am PDT by
More dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 have been shared online, this time by leaker DuanRui, indicating the new diagonal dual-camera layout on the standard-size iPhone 13 and the slightly smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 13 series. The models mirror previous dummies and schematics covered here on MacRumors that have indicated the new camera arrangement coming to the iPhone 13...
Read Full Article68 comments
iphone 13 teal with text

Apple Begins Preparation for iPhone 13 Production Ahead of Fall Launch

Monday June 28, 2021 3:29 am PDT by
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes. In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Read Full Article60 comments
airpods pro in case

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:30 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that demand for AirPods is thought to be "lower-than-expected" for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the...
Read Full Article55 comments
iPhone Ultra Wide AF Feature

Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Autofocus, Compared to Current Fixed-Focus Lens

Sunday June 27, 2021 9:37 pm PDT by
The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 12 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors. Compared to the current fixed-focus lens on the ultra-wide camera on the...
Read Full Article91 comments
applewatch5sos

Apple Watch Users Warned by Police Over Accidental Calls

Monday June 28, 2021 3:06 am PDT by
Police departments are complaining that they are getting an increasing number of accidental phone calls from Apple Watch users, according to local news outlet Fox Kansas City. A spokesperson for Overland Park police explained that most of the accidental calls it receives seem to be coming from Apple Watch users, who unintentionally brush against the watch's screen or side buttons. Most of...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Red

Redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 Could Prioritize Longer Battery Life Over Additional Sensors

Monday June 28, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple could skip adding new health sensors to this year's redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 in favor of improving the battery life of the device, based on rumors and recent reports. According to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Series 7, expected to drop in September, could feature the first significant redesign the Apple Watch has had in several years. As part of the redesign,...
Read Full Article130 comments