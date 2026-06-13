Top Stories: WWDC 2026 Recap With Siri AI, iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and More

WWDC 2026 has come to a close, and it brought a number of announcements with the headliner being the new Siri AI functionality available both in a standalone app and integrated throughout most of Apple's next-generation operating systems.



iOS 27 brings a host of other improvements with an emphasis on performance, while macOS 27, known as macOS Golden Gate, delivers some Liquid Glass design refinements and more, so read on below for all of the details!



Top Stories

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2026 in 10 Minutes

Apple held its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, introducing iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27. It took Apple around an hour and 15 minutes to walk through the major new features in the updates, but we have a quicker 10-minute recap for those who want the highlights.



Our recap also includes links to all of our keynote-day article coverage, so it's a great place to catch up on all of the big announcements. And if you want a full summary of the keynote as it happened but don't want to watch the video, check out our live blog transcript.



Hands-On With iOS 27's Siri AI

The overarching theme of the WWDC 2026 keynote was the new Siri AI, which is integrated throughout most of Apple's operating systems and comes with a dedicated app.



Access to Siri AI in the developer betas involves a waitlist, so it may take a bit before you can start trying it out, but we've already gone hands on for an early overview of how it works, so be sure to check out our video.



Apple Announces macOS 27 Golden Gate With New Siri and 'Tons' of Refinements

Early in Monday's keynote, Apple made one of the most anticipated announcements of the event, revealing that macOS 27 is named macOS Golden Gate.



Much like Mac OS X Snow Leopard in 2009, Apple said it focused on improving macOS's performance and dozens of underlying technologies this year.

Apple says macOS Golden Gate offers quicker AirDrop transfers, faster network file browsing, improved syncing in the Messages app, better Spotlight search suggestions, and other changes that make your Mac feel "more responsive than ever."

"With improvements at the very core of the system and enhancements to apps and experiences you rely on every day, macOS feels better than ever," said Apple.



Apple Says iOS 27 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

iOS 27's key new feature is a more intelligent and personal version of Siri, but the changes go well beyond that. In a press release this week, Apple outlined additional enhancements coming across Apple Maps, Find My, Apple Wallet, Apple Music, and more.



In fact, one super-dense slide briefly shown during Monday's keynote listed over 250 changes across iOS 27 and Apple's other updates.



iPadOS 27 Drops Support for a Wave of iPads

While iOS 27 is supported on all of the same iPhone models that work with iOS 26, the iPad lineup saw a significant cut in supported models this year. Each member of the iPad family saw the oldest model currently supporting iPadOS 26 dropped for iPadOS 27, meaning your iPad will need a minimum of an A14 or M1 chip in order to upgrade.



The Apple Watch lineup saw even steeper cuts to the list of supported models, with the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Ultra 1, and SE 2 all not making the cut for watchOS 27. watchOS 27 also drops the Walkie-Talkie app that has been available on Apple Watch since watchOS 5 debuted in 2018.



iPhone 17's 8GB Limit Costs It These Two Siri AI Features in iOS 27

In its Siri AI announcement during WWDC 2026, Apple introduced a more powerful on-device AI model which in addition to standard Siri AI functionality also powers two exclusive features: more expressive Siri voices and a major accuracy gain for systemwide dictation.



Both require 12GB of unified memory. Among current iPhone models, that limits the more powerful AI model to the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside iPad models with the M4 chip or later, Macs with M3 or later, and Apple Vision Pro with M5.

That's right, the standard iPhone 17 misses out. Having only 8GB to its name – the minimum Apple Intelligence has required since launch – the base flagship model falls short of the new threshold.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!