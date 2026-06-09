 Apple Says iOS 27 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Says iOS 27 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

by

iOS 27's key new feature is a more intelligent and personal version of Siri, but the changes go well beyond that. In a press release today, Apple outlined additional enhancements coming across Apple Maps, Find My, Apple Wallet, Apple Music, and more.

Apple Says iOS 27 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone Feature
Apple Maps has gained an enhanced Flyover experience powered by AI, enabling you to view aerial imagery in "stunning detail" for select cities.

In the U.S., Apple Maps has also received a new Local Lists feature, which surfaces things such as trending restaurants and kid-friendly places to visit.

In the Find My app, you will have the ability to share your location with others for a custom duration, such as four days and six hours. Or, you can set a set an exact date and time for your location sharing to expire. In addition, you can now pause your location sharing with specific people until the end of the day.

Find My Location Sharing Durations iOS 27
On iOS 26 and earlier, there are only three preset timeframes available: indefinitely, until end of day, and one hour.

In the U.S., iOS 27 allows you to split bills with a new feature powered by Apple Cash and Apple Intelligence. This capability is available in the Messages and Apple Wallet apps, or by using the new Siri mode in the Camera app.

"When users point their iPhone at a receipt using Siri mode, it can surface the relevant action to split a bill with Apple Cash and identify the items on the receipt," said Apple. "As users select their items, their total payment is calculated, including their share of tax and tip, so they can pay back exactly what they owe with Apple Cash."

Apple Cash Bill Splitting iOS 27
You can now create custom passes in Apple Wallet from physical cards, like loyalty or membership cards. With the Siri mode in the Camera app, you can simply point your iPhone at any physical card with a barcode and save it to Apple Wallet. Once added, passes are ready to present as a barcode or QR code right from the iPhone.

iOS 27 provides an enhanced Apple Wallet key experience for participating hotels and resorts. You can view more details about your trips, receive updates about booked activities, access services available during your stay, and more.

Apple Pay's checkout flow on the web and in apps is getting an updated design that allows you to swipe to switch payment cards. And if you have an eligible card in Apple Wallet, it will be accompanied by more information, including rewards balances, debit account balances, pay later options, and more.

As part of the Tap to Pay on iPhone feature, new Tap to Share functionality allows you to connect to a participating small business owner's iPhone and securely share shipping information, email addresses, loyalty rewards, and more.

In the Apple Podcasts app, there is a new "search within show" feature.

In the Photos app, iCloud Shared Albums now support full-resolution sharing, more file types, emoji reactions, and more. Even people without an Apple device can now join and contribute photos to these shared albums on the web.

In the Apple Music app, Apple said the AutoMix feature has "even better transitions" that feel "more immersive and engaging for listeners." Introduced in iOS 26, AutoMix adds seamless, DJ-like transitions between songs.

Apple Music's Lyrics Translation feature is expanding to seven additional language pairings: English to French, English to German, English to Italian, English to Korean, English to Spanish, French to English, and Japanese to English.

Apple's press release provides more details about these features and a few others.

iOS 27 is currently available in developer beta, with a public beta to follow in July. The update is expected to be released in September.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tags: Apple Maps, Apple Music Guide, Apple Wallet, Find My Guide

Popular Stories

Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps Feature

Ads Aren't in the Apple Maps App Yet, But They're Coming Soon

Wednesday May 13, 2026 4:15 pm PDT by
Apple released iOS 26.5 yesterday with a new Suggested Places feature in the Apple Maps app, which is a precursor to the ads that Apple plans to start showing later this year. There was some confusion over whether ads are live, but as of now, the Apple Maps app still doesn't have ads. Apple did start laying the groundwork for ads in iOS 26.5 and tested a splash screen, but no ads appeared...
Read Full Article177 comments
Apple Maps General

Apple Maps Flyover Gets a Visual Upgrade in iOS 27

Monday June 8, 2026 4:29 pm PDT by
Apple Maps is getting a visual update in iOS 27, with Apple planning to introduce new aerial imagery that's combined with Visual Intelligence models. Apple said everything will have sharper detail, from the "shapes of individual trees to the way light reflects off the glass of skyscrapers." Flyover is an Apple Maps view that lets users see more than 350 cities in 3D with detailed...
Read Full Article26 comments
wigmore hall

Apple Music Classical Announces New Partnership With London's Wigmore Hall

Wednesday June 3, 2026 4:59 am PDT by
Wigmore Hall Live today relaunches as a digital-only platform in partnership with Apple Music Classical, with all recording royalties passed directly to artists, Gramophone reports. Wigmore Hall is a prestigious 550-seat concert hall on Wigmore Street in London's Marylebone, widely regarded as one of the world's foremost venues for chamber music, early music, and vocal recitals. Opened in...
Read Full Article27 comments

Top Rated Comments

carpediem24 Avatar
carpediem24
12 minutes ago at 10:04 am
@Joe Rossignol ('https://www.macrumors.com/author/joe-rossignol/') - Since this is an article with a 'list of things', dont you think this article would be more readable and better presented with some sort of a bulleted/numbered list of features, instead of random paragraphs? Even the paragraphs arent logically separated by features. Just a thought!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments