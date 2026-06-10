Apple Shares Massive List of Over 250 Changes Across iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and More

During its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, Apple briefly showed a slide with hundreds of new features and enhancements coming across iOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. All of the software updates are currently available as developer betas, and they are expected to be released to all users in September.



We already highlighted some of the key new features from the slide, and now we have shared a categorized list of all of the more than 250 changes shown.



iPhone & iOS 27 & iPadOS 27

Switch between two iPhone devices with the same phone number

More seamless transitions between Wi-Fi and cellular networks

Live Activities in Dynamic Island in landscape

Enhanced power efficiency for Safari in iOS

Faster Voice Control response in iOS

Extra-large widgets in iOS

Streamlined setup for Touch Accommodations in iOS and iPadOS

Live Activity for Precision Finding with Friends

Smoother scrolling in App Library

Smoother unlocking on iPhone

Undo and redo Home Screen edits in iPadOS

Extra-large widgets in Today View in iPadOS

Faster window closing in iPadOS

Faster browsing and transfers in Files in iPadOS

Faster menu bar access in iPadOS

iPhone app resizing in iPadOS

Apple News+ audio support in iPadOS

Faster window switching in iPadOS

Optional persistent menu bar on iPad

App names in iPad status bar

Dual camera in FaceTime

Faster Lock Screen switching

Lock Screen consistently stays awake while scrolling notifications

More power-efficient Personal Hotspot on N1 devices

Expanded touch support in Sidecar

Independent alarm volumes

Smoother camera switching when zooming in video

Smoother paging between Home Screen pages

Smoother scrolling in Control Center and Control Gallery

Easier-to-reach Camera experience

More accurate photo orientation

Faster and more reliable NFC reading

Quick Start with a recovery contact

Pairing and handoff improvements for Made for iPhone hearing devices

Faster entry and exit from Assistive Access and Guided Access modes

Proactive car key setup

macOS 27

More relevant Spotlight search suggestions

Faster shortcuts and actions indexing in Spotlight

Drawing in Notes in macOS

Updated video podcasts experience in macOS

Enhanced power efficiency for Safari in macOS

Edge-to-edge sidebars

Colorful sidebar icons

Updated menu bar icons

Uniform toolbars

Consistent corner radii

Faster user account creation in macOS

Ethernet status in menu bar in macOS

Improved RDMA over Thunderbolt

Support for Mac mirroring in 5K resolution

More high-resolution and high-refresh-rate display modes for external displays

Swipe down to refresh in macOS

Smoother scrolling in Safari in macOS

App resizing in iPhone Mirroring

DRM video support in iPhone Mirroring

Drawing in Freeform in macOS

Smoother animations in Mission Control and Spaces

Show Borders for macOS accessibility

HDR for macOS system UI

Apple TV & tvOS 27

Faster AirPlay connections to Apple TV

Smart downloads on Apple TV

AppleCare coverage details in Settings in tvOS

More responsive Control Center in tvOS

Redesigned Podcasts app for tvOS

Larger text sizes in tvOS

Smoother animations and app launches in tvOS

Apple Watch & watchOS 27

Better battery efficiency on Apple Watch

More accurate step tracking on Apple Watch

More efficient water detection on Apple Watch

Improved Wi-Fi connectivity in watchOS

Apple Wallet guest keys in watchOS

Consolidated Find My app in watchOS

Faster app extension launch in watchOS

Tap gesture on Apple Watch

Faster media playback in watchOS

Dynamic app grid in watchOS

Maps Parked Car widget in Smart Stack

Redesigned settings in the Apple Watch app

Support for time zone changes in Sleep

View card balance in Wallet in watchOS

Transit cards and IDs in Smart Stack in watchOS

New Smart Stack suggestions in watchOS

Vision Pro & visionOS 27

Use your panoramas for Environments in visionOS

Extra-small widget option in visionOS

New windows with curvature in visionOS

Improved Control Center in visionOS

Look and tap to view and respond to notifications in visionOS

Spatial scene support for panoramas in visionOS

Faster boot and connect to Wi-Fi in visionOS

Widget for Mac Virtual Display in visionOS

Multiple tab views in Safari in visionOS

Home & HomePod

Faster AirPlay connections to HomePod

Improved connectivity for Thread home accessories

Faster smart home accessory updates

Faster HomeKit accessory pairing

More reliable HomeKit camera storage

CarPlay

Audio scrubbing on CarPlay's Now Playing screen

Improved navigation heading and GPS accuracy in CarPlay

Improved wireless CarPlay reliability

Audio MiniPlayer in CarPlay

Photos

Filter photos and videos in Shared Albums

Add keywords to photos and videos in Photos

Album organization improvements in Photos

Customize slideshows in Photos

Captured by Me collection in Photos

Save any slideshow as a video in Photos

Choose a specific pet in Photo Shuffle

Search for photos and videos using additional metadata

Search returns more pleasing photos of people and pets in Photos

Option to prioritize syncing to iCloud Photos

Easier to save photos from Shared Albums

Option to include photos of yourself in Photo Shuffle

Faster rendering of Collections tab in Photos

Selection view in Photos

Identity Documents collection in Photos

Faster loading of new captures in Photos

Save a video frame as a photo

Star rings in Photos

Full-resolution photos and videos in iCloud Shared Albums

Additional participant permissions in Shared Albums

Expire your Shared Albums

Recent activity in Shared Albums

React with any emoji in Shared Albums

Participate in iCloud Shared Albums from Android and Windows

Easier to invite others in Shared Albums

Messages

Drawing app in Messages

Find offloaded media in Messages

Failed messages automatically retry sending in Messages

Continuous sending of photos, videos, and texts in Messages

Consolidated notifications for multiple Tapbacks in Messages

Thumbnails displayed for offloaded media in Messages

Search for conversations in Messages by phone number or a contact's nickname

Faster to add recent camera captures in Messages

Improved Messages syncing across devices

Apple Music & Podcasts

Improved reliability of Apple Music streaming

New AutoMix transitions

Refreshed album pages in Apple Music

Faster Now Playing view loading in Music

Refreshed artist pages in Apple Music

Search within shows in Podcasts

AirPods Custom EQ

Faster Apple Music playback start

Mail

Improved Top Results in Mail

Faster message loading in Mail

More reliable search indexing in Mail

Improved list formatting in Mail

Improved unread badge accuracy in Mail

Maps

More accurate Visited Places in Maps

Guides in Maps available in more places

Enhanced Flyover in Maps

Offline Maps update improvements

Natural language search for routing in Maps

Health & Fitness & Journal

Sort by completed Fitness+ workouts

Faster data updates in the Health app

Perimenopause and menopause support in the Health app

Perimenopause and menopause symptom logging in the Health app

Increased attachment limits in Journal

More accurate route maps in the Fitness app after workouts

iCloud sync status for Journal entries

Improved distance accuracy during treadmill workouts

Synced step count in the Health and Fitness apps

Faster workout start in the Workout app

Time stamps for Journal entries

Fitness+ workouts for perimenopause and menopause

More intuitive journaling streaks

GymKit on iPhone and AirPods Pro 3

Notes

Section links in Notes

Stylized notes from third-party Calendar accounts

Copy and paste as Markdown in Notes

Divider lines in Notes

Shortcuts

Else if support in Shortcuts

Group conversation support in Shortcuts

Expanded Get What's on Screen capabilities in Shortcuts

Store data in Shortcuts

Redesigned Shortcuts editor

Screenshot and notification automations in Shortcuts

Freeform

Faster board previews in Freeform

More reliable right-to-left text editing in Freeform

Smoother Freeform board performance

Dark Mode adaptive canvas in Freeform

Collaborative folders in Freeform

Safari

Faster start page content loading in Safari

Faster web application performance in Safari

Smoother animations and graphics in Safari

Faster handling of JavaScript in Safari

Smoother start page resizing in Safari

Apple Wallet & Apple Pay

Easier card selection and payment management with Apple Pay

Wallet order tracking support in Australia and Canada

Find My

More flexible sharing options in Find My

Find My UI enhancements

Home

Support for 4K camera recordings in the Home app

View streams from compatible cameras simultaneously in the Home app

Calendar

Modify multiple Calendar events

Streamlined Calendar event details

Smoother Calendar scrolling

Accessibility

Easier reading and editing of PDFs using VoiceOver

Improved PlayStation Access controller support

Streamlined Assistive Access setup

System & Performance & Miscellaneous

Updated Liquid Glass

Customize Liquid Glass

Faster app launches

Web audio no longer interrupts system audio

Faster PDF saving

Faster AirDrop transfers

Faster AirDrop recipient discovery

Improved Bluetooth power management

Improved FaceTime quality on poor connections

Faster network file browsing

Support for media sharing from third-party apps

More document formats in Preview

More efficient emergency alert monitoring

More consistent window positioning persistence across external displays

Improved game controller settings

Improved battery insights

Improved navigation in Game Overlay

Improved performance in Apple News

All options displayed in Camera settings

Password help accessible from the Lock Screen

Camera uses less power in Low Power Mode

Faster Camera launch in Low Power Mode

Richer iCloud collaboration link previews

Access requests for items shared via iCloud

Faster Text Recognition in photos and documents

Updated app icons

Optimized CPU scheduler

Autosize and reset columns

Faster to open full-screen view from Photos widget

Faster access to shared content on iCloud.com

Smoother animations in News and Stocks articles

More easily accessible share link for iCloud collaboration

More distinct active windows

Real-time updates for widgets when app is open

Faster Rapid Return to Service

Updated hourly and 10-day views in Weather

Faster to start uploading to iCloud Photos

Option-click to secondary sort

Content-based recipient suggestions for sharing photos and links

Faster loading of emoji and sticker keyboards

Smoother scrolling in the widget gallery

Easier to access recovery codes for Apple Accounts

Languages & Regional