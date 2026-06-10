Hands-On With iOS 27's Siri AI
The smarter, more capable version of Siri is finally here, available in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate. The updates are limited to developers right now, but there's a lot to look forward to this fall.
Personal Context is a Siri capability that distinguishes Siri AI from other chatbots like Claude and OpenAI. Siri has access to the data on your iPhone, from emails and messages to photos and files. Siri can find anything you're looking for. Apple rebuilt its search index for Siri AI, and it's more comprehensive for a better search experience.
Siri can see what's on your screen with onscreen awareness, and answer questions about what you're looking at. If there's an image on Instagram and you want to know where it was taken, you can just ask Siri where it was taken and get a response. Visual Intelligence is now part of the Camera app, and Siri can answer questions about anything you take a picture of.
Like other chatbots, Siri can search the web and access general world knowledge, so it can provide responses to any questions you might have. It can evaluate documents, solve math problems, craft recipes, walk you through DIY tasks, help you plan a party, and more.
Siri can take action in and across apps, getting detailed maps directions with multiple stops, editing and sharing photos, or writing an email from scratch in your own writing style. It can do multiple tasks that are included in the same request.
Siri is located in the iPhone's Dynamic Island, and there's a glassy new Siri bubble with bright colors that pops up when Siri is activated. You can use Hey Siri or hold down the side button, but Siri also comes up with a swipe down from the top center of the display. Responses show up in that same area, and if you swipe on a response, you can get more information and ask follow-up questions.
Apple also created a full Siri app where you can revisit past conversations and start a new conversation. The Siri app syncs across devices, so you can start a conversation on your iPhone and wrap it up on your Mac. Siri AI is available in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27, plus it works on AirPods and CarPlay.
Siri AI has the same device requirements as Apple Intelligence, so you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro or later to use it. Siri AI is available in beta right now, and Apple is still refining. iOS 27 is limited to developers, with a public beta set to come out in July. iOS 27 with Siri AI will launch in September.