 'iPhone Ultra' Could Be Industry's Most Repairable Foldable - MacRumors
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'iPhone Ultra' Could Be Industry's Most Repairable Foldable

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The leaker "Instant Digital" today revisited their February design report on the foldable iPhone, claiming the device's internal design will make it the easiest-to-disassemble and easiest-to-repair foldable phone in the industry.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1
In a new post on Weibo, Instant Digital said the device's "incredibly rigorous underlying engineering logic" has "truly paid off," and predicted that teardown videos will vindicate the earlier claims once the device ships. The leaker described the internal component stacking as "logical yet elegant," and said the design eliminates the complex ribbon cable routing that typically complicates disassembly in competing foldables, achieving instead what they called "a truly high level of modularity."

The comments appear to be a callback to Instant Digital's February 2 report, which offered several design details about the foldable iPhone, including volume buttons relocated to the top edge of the device, Touch ID and Camera Control on the right side of the device, an iPhone Air-style camera plateau, a single punch-hole front-facing cameras, and just two color options. That report also touched on the device's internal design language, which the leaker now suggests is even more significant than readers initially appreciated.

At that time, Instant Digital explained that the device's motherboard is apparently located on the right side of the device. As to not run cables across the screen to the left side for the volume buttons (where they are located on all other iPhone models), Apple is said to have decided to run them directly upwards, which maximizes internal space.

The internal structure purportedly features an innovative stacked design, with the space being almost entirely dedicated to the display and battery. It is also said to feature the biggest battery ever used in an iPhone.

Instant Digital has reported on the foldable iPhone for quite some time. The leaker previously claimed the device will be around $2,000 at launch, that it will be eSIM-only, that Apple's foldable displays were nearing production in March, and that the device will ship in three storage capacities. Most recently, the leaker said Camera Control is seen internally as a key feature of the foldable iPhone.

The foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the "iPhone Ultra," is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max in the fall. The device is said to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, the A20 chip and C2 modem, ‌Touch ID‌, and two rear cameras.

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Instant Digital, iPhone Ultra Guide

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