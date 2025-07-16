Foldable iPhone's Thickness and Price Range Detailed in New Reports

by

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone will likely have a starting price between $1,800 and $2,000 in the U.S., analysts at investment banking firm UBS said this week. If so, the foldable iPhone would cost more than a MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,599.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
With a starting price of at least $1,800, the foldable iPhone would be the most expensive iPhone model ever released, topping the Pro Max at $1,199 and up.

In the U.S., Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999.99, so the foldable iPhone could be priced in line with competing devices.

In related news, the foldable iPhone's thickness has potentially leaked.

In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the foldable iPhone will have a thickness of at least 4.8mm. Earlier this year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the device would be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, but perhaps Apple will not quite hit that mark.

Instant Digital has more than 1.4 million followers on Weibo, and the account has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, like most sources, the account does not have a perfect track record.

By comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm when unfolded. So, regardless of which source is correct here, the first foldable iPhone would be slightly thicker than Samsung's latest offering. Of course, Samsung has been releasing foldable smartphones since 2019, so Apple will be entering the market years later.

Earlier this week, Kuo said Apple is aiming to start mass production of the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, so the device should launch next year. He said the device will have a 7.8-inch inner screen with a "crease-free" design, a 5.5-inch outer screen, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

Top Rated Comments

Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
22 minutes ago at 11:38 am

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone will likely have a starting price between $1,800 and $2,000 in the U.S.
I remember when the first iPhone came out and $499 for a phone seemed like a stupid amount to pay when you could get a free phone on contract. Heck, even the RAZR at $100 seemed like a lot. Oh how young we were...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
6 minutes ago at 11:55 am

Nobody wants this.
So tired of people like you speaking for everyone. Folding phones may not be something that appeals to everyone and it's perfectly fine that you have no interest in it. But I, for one, have been asking for a foldable iPhone since the original Samsung Galaxy Fold debuted over 6 years ago.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
23 minutes ago at 11:37 am
For those whose phone is their live-on-it primary device, I can see the appeal, for sure. For those of us like me who are light phone users, it would be harder to justify. Even though I won't buy one I'm still interested in following its development to see what Apple comes up with in the foldable space.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
20 minutes ago at 11:41 am

Nobody wants this.
source? oh, your opinion ...
I want one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kendo Avatar
Kendo
19 minutes ago at 11:42 am
No crease and can essentially act as both an iPhone and an iPad mini. I don't think $1,800 is far-fetched, an iPhone and iPad mini combo easily costs more and now you don't have to carry two devices. As someone who never would consider this in the past, I am intrigued.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FreakinEurekan Avatar
FreakinEurekan
19 minutes ago at 11:42 am
I want one - I carry my iPad mini around with me for books, photos, videos, etc but of course also need an iPhone for calls and CarPlay. Having one dual-purpose device only makes sense to me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments