Foldable iPhone's Thickness and Price Range Detailed in New Reports

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone will likely have a starting price between $1,800 and $2,000 in the U.S., analysts at investment banking firm UBS said this week. If so, the foldable iPhone would cost more than a MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,599.



With a starting price of at least $1,800, the foldable iPhone would be the most expensive iPhone model ever released, topping the Pro Max at $1,199 and up.

In the U.S., Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999.99, so the foldable iPhone could be priced in line with competing devices.

In related news, the foldable iPhone's thickness has potentially leaked.

In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital said that the foldable iPhone will have a thickness of at least 4.8mm. Earlier this year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the device would be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, but perhaps Apple will not quite hit that mark.

Instant Digital has more than 1.4 million followers on Weibo, and the account has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, like most sources, the account does not have a perfect track record.

By comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm when unfolded. So, regardless of which source is correct here, the first foldable iPhone would be slightly thicker than Samsung's latest offering. Of course, Samsung has been releasing foldable smartphones since 2019, so Apple will be entering the market years later.

Earlier this week, Kuo said Apple is aiming to start mass production of the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, so the device should launch next year. He said the device will have a 7.8-inch inner screen with a "crease-free" design, a 5.5-inch outer screen, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.