iPhone Fold Said to Come in These Three Storage Options

The storage capacity options for Apple's upcoming book-style foldable iPhone have allegedly leaked, along with their approximate pricing.



According to the Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital, Apple will offer iPhone Fold storage capacities in the following three tiers:

256GB – ~$2,320

– ~$2,320 512GB – ~$2,610

– ~$2,610 1TB – ~$2,900

For context, Apple presently offers the iPhone 17 Pro in the same three storage options – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB – with the iPhone 17 Pro Max offered in a fourth 2TB storage option costing $1,999. Note that the corresponding storage prices shown above are approximate USD conversions from Chinese yuan at the current exchange rate, and shouldn't be taken as reflective of the final price in the U.S. As such, consider them ballpark figures.

The starting price of the foldable iPhone could be nearly twice as much as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Apple could put it somewhere between $1,800 and $2,500, which is double what the iPhone 17 Pro costs. The latest rumors suggest it will be on the higher side of that estimate, and these approximate storage tier prices appear to bear that out.

Instant Digital has a good track record for Apple rumors and has provided some strikingly accurate information ahead of time, such as the imminent launch of 2023's Yellow iPhone 14, the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Notably, for the iPhone 17 Pro, the leaker accurately reported the device's 256GB base storage configuration and its improved telephoto camera, as well as its improved battery life, thermal design, and display brightness, so it's worth taking these purported storage capacities seriously.

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this September.