Foldable 'iPhone Ultra' Could Be Missing These 5 Key Features Despite $2,000 Price Tag

Apple's first foldable iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone Ultra," could be missing at least five key features present on the iPhone 18 Pro models despite its $2,000 price point.



Recent images of dummy models shared by Sonny Dickson and Vadim Yuryev seem to reveal two previously undiscussed missing features of the ‌iPhone Ultra‌: MagSafe and the Action Button.

iPhone dummy units are intended to take the place of real devices for testing purposes, particularly for accessory manufacturers, who seek to mass produce items such as cases prior to the announcement of new devices, which necessitates a high level of accuracy and manufacturing precision.

Both sets of dummy models show that the volume buttons will be located on the top edge of the device, aligned to the right, similar to the iPad mini. This aspect was first rumored by Weibo leaker "Instant Digital," who said that the motherboard is apparently located on the right side of the device. As to not run cables across the screen to the left side for the volume buttons (where they are located on all other iPhone models), Apple is said to have decided to run them directly upwards, which maximizes internal space.

While a power button and volume buttons in their new location are clearly visible on the dummy models, the Action button is curiously missing. This suggests that the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ will be the first iPhone model with no Action button or silent switch. Apple introduced the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro as a replacement for the silent switch, and it has since come to every available iPhone model.

The images of the foldable iPhone dummy models shared so far have been shown alongside mock ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max units. These dupes for the high-end models, like most dummies, clearly show precise indentations for the internal array of ‌MagSafe‌ magnets to help manufacturers obtain correct alignment with their accessories.

Crucially, these indentations are absent on the foldable iPhone dummies, suggesting that the device may not have ‌MagSafe‌. This aspect remains speculative, but at 4.5mm, the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ is expected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone to date by a considerable margin, so it is not implausible that it could be too thin for ‌MagSafe‌.

The ‌iPhone Ultra‌ is believed to be too thin to accommodate Apple's TrueDepth camera array, which is required for Face ID authentication and now located in the Dynamic Island. As a result, Apple is expected to revert to Touch ID on the device. The last iPhone to feature ‌Touch ID‌ was 2022's iPhone SE 3, where it was part of the device's budget offering. The last flagship iPhone with ‌Touch ID‌ was 2016's iPhone 7, so the return of ‌Touch ID‌ as the sole method of authentication on what will be the highest-end iPhone will be unprecedented.

As visible on the dummy models, which corroborate a multitude rumors, the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ is expected to sport only two rear cameras. These are expected to be wide and ultra wide cameras, just like the iPhone 17. Unlike the Pro iPhones, there will be no third camera with telephoto capabilities.

Previous rumors indicate that the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ will also not have a SIM card slot, again just like the iPhone Air, being compatible with eSIM only. As a result, the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ could be missing the following features:



‌Face ID‌/TrueDepth camera array

Telephoto camera/third rear camera

‌MagSafe‌

Action Button

Physical SIM card slot

The ‌iPhone Air‌ lacks Ultra Wide and Telephoto rear cameras, a SIM card slot, and stereo speakers. With a super-thin design, a titanium frame, and a glass back, the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ is expected to be very similar to the ‌iPhone Air‌ in terms of design, and it is possible that similar feature concessions will be present on the device when it launches later this year. There are no indications that the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ will be missing stereo speakers, but it is not out of the question given the other design compromises Apple has chosen to make with the device.

The rumored starting price for the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ varies somewhat, but reports agree that it will not be below $1,999. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 and has all of the above missing features, so the ‌iPhone Ultra‌'s compromises could be controversial given its markedly higher price point. The device is expected to launch alongside the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max in the fall.