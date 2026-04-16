Casely MagSafe-Compatible Power Banks Recalled Again After Fire-Related Death and In-Flight Explosion

iPhone accessory maker Casely reissued a recall for its faulty Power Pod wireless power bank (via The Verge) after one of the affected units resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman and another exploded on a plane.



Casely first issued the recall in April 2025 through the Consumer Product Safety Commission. At that time, the company said that the power banks could overheat and ignite, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers. A total of 51 people had reported incidents where the battery overheated, expanded, or caught fire, and there were six minor burn injuries.

Since then, there have been an additional 28 reports, including two serious incidents. In August 2024, a woman in New Jersey was charging her phone with a Casely power bank on her lap, and it caught fire and exploded. She had second- and third-degree burns, and later died from complications from her injuries.

In February 2026, a 47-year-old woman was charging her cell phone with the power bank on an airplane when it caught fire and exploded, resulting in first-degree burns. Airlines have introduced more restrictive limits on power banks due to incidents like this.

Casely sold 429,200 power banks, which were branded as the Casely "Power Pod" with MagSafe compatibility. The 5,000mAh wireless power banks were available in multiple colors and patterns, and were priced at between $30 and $70. Affected units have an E33A model number and were sold from Amazon.com, the Casely website, and other websites between March 2022 and September 2024.

Anyone with a Casely Power Pod should stop using it immediately and contact Casely for a free replacement or a $60 store credit. Affected units should not be discarded, and customers should contact their local household hazardous waste collection center for disposal assistance. Casely is contacting all known purchasers directly.