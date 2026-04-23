A Full Apple Ecosystem Now Costs Less Than a MacBook Pro

Apple's entire entry-level product lineup now costs less than a single 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip.



The ten products that now define Apple's lowest-cost tier are as follows:



iPhone 17e : $599

: $599 MacBook Neo : $599

: $599 iPad (11th generation) : $349

: $349 Magic Keyboard Folio : $249

: $249 Apple Pencil (USB-C) : $79

: $79 Apple Watch SE 3 : $249

: $249 AirPods 4 : $129

: $129 Apple TV 4K : $129

: $129 HomePod mini : $99

: $99 AirTag: $29

The total comes to $2,510, which is $189 less than the $2,699 starting price of the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with the M5 Pro chip. AppleCare One, which can cover any three Apple devices of the buyer's choosing, costs an additional $19.99 per month.

The MacBook Neo, announced on March 4, is the linchpin of the shift. At $599, it is Apple's most affordable laptop ever and the first Mac to contain an A-series chip, using the A18 Pro that debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro. After its March 11 launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple saw its "best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers."

The iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, both at $599, anchor the lineup at an identical price point that would have seemed implausible just two years ago, when the cheapest Mac laptop cost $999.

What is striking about today's lineup is how capable most of Apple's entry-level products have become relative to their more expensive siblings. The iPhone 17e uses the same A19 chip and 48-megapixel main camera as the $799 iPhone 17, differing meaningfully only in its slightly smaller 60Hz display, single rear camera, and notch design. The ‌MacBook Neo‌'s A18 Pro chip posts a single-core score of 3,461, within 6% of the M5 MacBook Air, and is highly capable for everyday tasks. The Apple Watch SE 3 shares the same S10 chip as the $399 Series 11 and, with its last refresh, gained an always-on display, sleep apnea detection, body temperature sensing, and fast charging. The notable exception in the lineup is the entry-level iPad, which is the only current Apple device that does not support Apple Intelligence.

It is also notable that three of the eleven products on the list are also due for imminent replacements. The 12th generation ‌iPad‌ with an A18 chip and Apple Intelligence support is said to be "ready to go" and "still coming this year." The next Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to gain faster chips, along with Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Thread support. All three devices have reportedly been ready for release since last year, primarily held up by the delayed arrival of a more capable version of Siri.

Overall, Apple's entry-level lineup arguably never seems to have been stronger or more affordable.