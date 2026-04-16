Apple's $599 MacBook Neo Sold Out Through April Amid Surging Demand

Apple's MacBook Neo has been a huge hit, and it's still in high demand over a month after it launched. The ‌MacBook Neo‌ is just $599, and with PC makers raising prices because of global RAM shortages, the Neo's low price tag and Apple allure are even more appealing.



‌MacBook Neo‌ orders placed today on the online Apple Store won't reach customers until May, which means that it's sold out for the month of April, as 9to5Mac points out. All colors and both the 256GB and 512GB SSD configurations will be delivered between May 1 and May 8 at the earliest.

Some Apple retail locations have in-store availability today in select colors, but other stores won't have stock until May 11. Third-party retailers don't appear to have immediate stock, with Best Buy and Target listing delivery dates at least a week out.

Demand has exceeded expectations, and Apple is ramping up production. Apple is now planning to ship 10 million units in 2026, up from the original five to six million estimate. After the ‌MacBook Neo‌ launched, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple saw its "best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers."

Apple may need to refresh the ‌MacBook Neo‌ sooner than expected because Apple does not have an unlimited supply of the binned A18 Pro chips that the machine uses. Apple could run out of the A18 Pro chip before it is able to satisfy ‌MacBook Neo‌ demand. Apple may need to restart A18 Pro chip production, which has ended, or start using an A19 Pro chip instead.

We'll likely hear more about the ‌MacBook Neo‌'s success during Apple's April 30 earnings call for the second fiscal quarter of 2026.