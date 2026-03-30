 Apple Discontinued More Than Just the Mac Pro This Month - MacRumors
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Apple Discontinued More Than Just the Mac Pro This Month

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While it felt inevitable, it was still big news last week when Apple announced that the Mac Pro was discontinued after a nearly 20-year run.

Mac Pro Feature Teal
Apple discontinued a lot more than just the Mac Pro this month, though, as outlined below.

Mac Studio with 512GB of RAM

Apple no longer allows customers to configure the Mac Studio with 512GB of RAM, with the maximum amount of unified memory now limited to 256GB.

Mac Studio Feature
Apple has not publicly commented on removing the 512GB of RAM option, but it was likely because of the ongoing memory chip shortage, which has resulted in the price of RAM chips skyrocketing. It is possible that Apple could allow the Mac Studio to be configured with 512GB of RAM again one day, once supply catches up to demand.

14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of Storage

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips start with at least 1TB of storage, and Apple also decided to bump the minimum storage for the lower-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip to 1TB.

14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard
This means the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip and 512GB of storage was discontinued.

Keep in mind that the 14-inch MacBook Pro now starts at $1,699, whereas a configuration with 512GB of storage previously started at $1,599.

Pro Display XDR

Apple discontinued the Pro Display XDR this month after releasing the Studio Display XDR, which effectively replaces it.

Pro Display XDR Black
Released alongside the 2019 Mac Pro, the Pro Display XDR featured a 32-inch screen with LED backlighting, 6K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color, up to 1,600 nits of brightness, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the monitor started at $4,999, but the optional Pro Stand cost $999 extra.

The Studio Display XDR has a lot of superior features compared to the Pro Display XDR, including mini-LED backlighting, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to twice as much display brightness, speakers, a camera, Thunderbolt 5 support, and a lower $3,299 starting price that includes a stand. However, it has a smaller 27-inch screen.

More

Of course, Apple also discontinued previous-generation versions of the iPad Air, MacBook Air, and many other products this month, as we already listed.

Related Roundups: Studio Display, Mac Studio, MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: Displays (Buy Now), Mac Studio (Caution), MacBook Pro (Buy Now), Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: Mac Accessories, Mac Studio, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro

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Top Rated Comments

Morod Avatar
Morod
16 minutes ago at 09:59 am

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Good summation of the story, thanks!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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