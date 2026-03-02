Apple Announces iPhone 17e With A19 Chip, MagSafe, and More

Apple today announced the iPhone 17e, featuring the A19 chip, MagSafe connectivity, faster charging, and more.

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e contains the A19 chip introduced in iPhone 17. It features a 6-core GPU and a 4-core GPU. Apple pointed out that this makes it up to 2x faster than the ‌iPhone‌ 11. The new 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e also contains Apple's latest-generation C1X modem from the iPhone Air, delivering up to 2x faster cellular performance than the iPhone 16e.

The front of the device now features Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation along with added anti-reflective properties for reduced glare.

e

Addressing a noticeable omission from its predecessor, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e now features ‌MagSafe‌ connectivity, allowing it to work with snap-on magnetic accessories.

With ‌MagSafe‌, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e supports wireless charging up to 15W with 20W adapter or higher. The ‌iPhone 16e‌ only supported 7.5W wireless charging. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e also supports faster wired charging, achieving up to 50% in around 30 minutes. Battery life remains at 26 hours.

The rear camera now features an improved Portrait mode image pipeline that automatically detects objects, with support for next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control.

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e starts with 256GB of storage, but with the same $599 price as the 128GB ‌iPhone 16e‌. It is available in black, white, and soft pink. Pre-orders start on Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting a week later on Wednesday, March 11.