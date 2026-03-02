Skip to Content

Apple Announces iPhone 17e With A19 Chip, MagSafe, and More

Apple today announced the iPhone 17e, featuring the A19 chip, MagSafe connectivity, faster charging, and more.

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e contains the A19 chip introduced in iPhone 17. It features a 6-core GPU and a 4-core GPU. Apple pointed out that this makes it up to 2x faster than the ‌iPhone‌ 11. The new 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e also contains Apple's latest-generation C1X modem from the iPhone Air, delivering up to 2x faster cellular performance than the iPhone 16e.

The front of the device now features Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation along with added anti-reflective properties for reduced glare.
Addressing a noticeable omission from its predecessor, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e now features ‌MagSafe‌ connectivity, allowing it to work with snap-on magnetic accessories.

With ‌MagSafe‌, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e supports wireless charging up to 15W with 20W adapter or higher. The ‌iPhone 16e‌ only supported 7.5W wireless charging. The ‌iPhone‌ 17e also supports faster wired charging, achieving up to 50% in around 30 minutes. Battery life remains at 26 hours.

The rear camera now features an improved Portrait mode image pipeline that automatically detects objects, with support for next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control.

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e starts with 256GB of storage, but with the same $599 price as the 128GB ‌iPhone 16e‌. It is available in black, white, and soft pink. Pre-orders start on Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting a week later on Wednesday, March 11.

awshucks Avatar
awshucks
1 hour ago at 06:10 am
Definitely was not expecting 256GB at the same price.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
1 hour ago at 06:10 am
What the 16e should have been but still very nice.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
1 hour ago at 06:11 am
This is a major disappointment

This was supposed to be the year Apple standardised on the dynamic island yet it's still the notch, and 60hz of course.

We should have basically a repackaged iPhone 15 but instead it's still using the display of the iPhone 14.

Not good enough.

What the front of this phone should look like:



Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
Falco McGregor
1 hour ago at 06:13 am
The 256 gig storage upgrades at the same price for the 17e and new iPad Air are a good sign the cheaper MacBook will have that same base storage.

EDIT: Looks like the M4 iPad Air starts at 128gig still, but that did get an upgrade on the M4 iPad Pro from 8 to 12 gigs of ram, so who knows what base specs are in store for this MacBook.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ayephoner Avatar
ayephoner
58 minutes ago at 06:18 am

In other words they just updated the chip and added MagSafe?
They doubled the storage.

For free. That's literally crazy.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
applyr
1 hour ago at 06:13 am
In other words they just updated the chip and added MagSafe?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
