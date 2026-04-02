 Apple's New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Charger Has a Compatibility Issue - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple's New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Charger Has a Compatibility Issue

by

The latest version of Apple's 140W USB-C Power Adapter included with 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro or M5 Max chip has an issue for some.

16 inch MBP and 140W Charger Feature
After the 16-inch MacBook Pro was updated last month, customers in some countries began to notice that Apple's 140W USB-C Power Adapter that comes with it has a subtle design change that breaks compatibility with Apple's Power Adapter Extension Cable.

Specifically, while the charger continues to have a removable plug, Apple has apparently tweaked the design of the underlying male connector with two pins. The connector now has a slimmer pill-like shape, whereas it previously had a modified C7 design. Due to this change, the new charger does not work with Apple's Power Adapter Extension Cable, which still has a female connector designed to match the previous male connector.

140W Male Connector RedesignedThe redesigned male connector (on the right in the photo)

Oddly, Apple's product page for the Power Adapter Extension Cable says the cable is compatible with its 140W USB-C power adapters, despite this issue.

Apple's discontinued World Travel Adapter Kit is also incompatible with the version of Apple's 140W USB-C Power Adapter with the redesigned male connector.

The new design has been spotted in Australia and China, but other customers have said their power adapters are not affected, so it is a hit-or-miss situation. We have yet to confirm exactly which countries are impacted by this issue, or if the 140W USB-C Power Adapter that Apple sells separately is affected by this change anywhere.

We have reached out to Apple for comment.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
3 days ago at 01:33 pm
The old form is also a standard, and any 2-prong cable will fit in there - like if you have one from a PS2, you can use it with this adapter.

The new one isn't a standard that I've ever seen before.
Score: 34 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
platinumaqua
3 days ago at 01:39 pm

This plug has been the same for like 20 years and watch people here scream bloody murder about “planned obsolescence” 😂
The old plug was IEC 60320 compatible. There's really no point to changing that.
Score: 29 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
DBZmusicboy01
3 days ago at 01:23 pm
😒 this is why I don’t have confidence in Tim anymore. Too many missteps in a short amount of time iOS 26 being his worst.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
Neepman
3 days ago at 01:42 pm

This plug has been the same for like 20 years and watch people here scream bloody murder about “planned obsolescence” 😂
As they should. Changing this from what has been a broad electrical standard for a quarter century is absurd.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThomasJL Avatar
ThomasJL
3 days ago at 01:45 pm
Tim Cook supporters would be happy if Cook decided to greedily remove chargers from the box and charge extra money for them, just like he did with iPhones.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
t0rqx
3 days ago at 01:21 pm
Maybe deep dive into the 16inch M5 Max and this power adapter and you will notice under load the charger is not able to keep up with the pace and unable to effectively charge this Macbook.

In other words another penny pinching scheme.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments