Apple's New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Charger Has a Compatibility Issue

The latest version of Apple's 140W USB-C Power Adapter included with 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro or M5 Max chip has an issue for some.
After the 16-inch MacBook Pro was updated last month, customers in some countries began to notice that Apple's 140W USB-C Power Adapter that comes with it has a subtle design change that breaks compatibility with Apple's Power Adapter Extension Cable.
Specifically, while the charger continues to have a removable plug, Apple has apparently tweaked the design of the underlying male connector with two pins. The connector now has a slimmer pill-like shape, whereas it previously had a modified C7 design. Due to this change, the new charger does not work with Apple's Power Adapter Extension Cable, which still has a female connector designed to match the previous male connector.
The redesigned male connector (on the right in the photo)
Oddly, Apple's product page for the Power Adapter Extension Cable says the cable is compatible with its 140W USB-C power adapters, despite this issue.
Apple's discontinued World Travel Adapter Kit is also incompatible with the version of Apple's 140W USB-C Power Adapter with the redesigned male connector.
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