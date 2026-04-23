 Apple Lowers Savings Account Rate for Apple Card Users - MacRumors
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Apple Lowers Savings Account Rate for Apple Card Users

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The interest rate on Apple Card's savings account was today lowered from 3.65% to 3.50%.

apple card savings account
Push notifications regarding the cut were sent to ‌Apple Card‌ users on Thursday. Savings account interest rates often fluctuate with changes made by the Federal Reserve, and when rates are lowered, banks cut their annual percentage yield (APY). That said, today's cut doesn't appear tied to a specific Federal Reserve move.

Apple introduced its savings account in April 2023, partnering with Goldman Sachs. Designed for ‌Apple Card‌ holders, the account is exclusively available to U.S. residents aged 18 and above. It can be managed through the iPhone's Wallet app, offering a user-friendly experience with no fees, minimum deposits, or balance requirements.

The account allows users to earn interest on their Daily Cash cashback balance, as well as on funds transferred from linked bank accounts or Apple Cash balances. Initially capped at $250,000, the maximum balance has since been increased to $1,000,000.

In January 2026, JPMorgan Chase reached a deal to take over operation of the Apple Card, with the transition expected to take approximately two years.

Alongside its new Apple Card partnership, JPMorgan Chase will reportedly launch a new Apple savings account, but existing users with Apple savings accounts at Goldman Sachs will not be automatically transitioned and will need to decide whether they want to stay at Goldman Sachs or open new accounts with Chase. Apple has a FAQ about the transition.

Tag: Apple Card Guide

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Top Rated Comments

mthomas184 Avatar
mthomas184
21 minutes ago at 08:25 am

Not worth it. Sorry Apple. Do better.
They follow fed rates. And it's Goldman Sachs that handle that, not Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
Bill Av
32 minutes ago at 08:14 am

Getting to the point where I can get better rates from a bank CD vs using this HYSA.
Just checked mine. At least Apple notifies people when the rate drops.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
21 minutes ago at 08:24 am

Not worth it. Sorry Apple. Do better.
Apple doesn't set the interest rate, Goldman Sachs does.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigandtasty Avatar
bigandtasty
31 minutes ago at 08:15 am

Getting to the point where I can get better rates from a bank CD vs using this HYSA.
We're past that point. Just opened a CD yesterday for 3.95%
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gtmead09 Avatar
gtmead09
38 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Getting to the point where I can get better rates from a bank CD vs using this HYSA.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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