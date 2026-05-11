 Next Apple Watch Models Unlikely to Add Touch ID, Focus on Battery Life - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Next Apple Watch Models Unlikely to Add Touch ID, Focus on Battery Life

by

Apple is prioritizing larger batteries and more advanced health sensors over fingerprint authentication for the Apple Watch, according to a new claim from a prominent Chinese leaker.

Apple Watch Series 10 Jet Black Touch ID
In a new Weibo post, Instant Digital pushed back on recent speculation about biometric recognition coming to Apple's wearable lineup, claiming instead that the company remains content to let users unlock their devices via their paired iPhone.

Adding Touch ID sensors would introduce extra cost and eat into precious internal space that could otherwise be used for battery capacity, which is a tradeoff Apple apparently isn't willing to make at this stage, suggests the leaker.

Last August, MacRumors confirmed lines of code uncovered by Macworld that suggested Touch ID could arrive on the Apple Watch Series 12 or Apple Watch Ultra 4. That discovery led to suggestions that Apple could put the Touch ID sensor under the display or potentially integrate it into the side button, similar to its implementation on the iPad mini and iPad Air.

As things stand, the 2026 Apple Watch models are not expected to feature major design changes, and a design update is unlikely to happen until 2028 at the earliest. When it does, Apple could introduce noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology, but currently the feature remains in the early stages of development.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3
Tag: Instant Digital
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution), Apple Watch Ultra (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

earth day 2025 apple watch

Apple Watch Earth Day and International Dance Day Activity Challenges Launching Later This Month

Tuesday April 14, 2026 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple has two new Apple Watch activity challenges coming up, celebrating Earth Day and International Dance Day. The Earth Day activity challenge will launch on Wednesday, April 22, while the Dance Day challenge will take place a week later on Wednesday, April 29. To complete the Earth Day challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to complete a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or longer. This ...
Read Full Article5 comments
apple watch series 11 spring

Apple Stores Will Soon Be Able to Restore Apple Watch Software In-House

Wednesday April 15, 2026 5:36 pm PDT by
Apple retail locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to restore Apple Watch software in-store without needing to send an Apple Watch to a service center, according to a retail source that spoke to MacRumors. Right now, Apple Watches that can't be restored using an iPhone need to be mailed to an Apple Repair Center for service. There is no in-store repair option, so ...
Read Full Article26 comments
youtube iphone apple watch health ad 2026

New Apple Ad Sells the iPhone and Apple Watch Health Pairing

Thursday April 23, 2026 11:18 am PDT by
Apple has published a new ad to appeal to customers in the market for an iPhone and Apple Watch pairing, highlighting the insights it can offer for your health. Titled simply "Health with iPhone + Apple Watch," the half-minute ad focuses on a woman waiting in line at a cafe who begins receiving unsolicited health and fitness advice from other people in the queue, as well as local residents,...
Read Full Article22 comments