Much Brighter iPhone Display Still Years Away, Leaker Suggests

Chinese leaker "Instant Digital" today said the iPhone 18 Pro will not feature dual-layer OLED technology, adding that Apple's current thermal management approach remains a limiting factor for sustained outdoor brightness on Pro iPhones.



In a new post on Weibo, Instant Digital commented on a question about when dual-layer OLED would arrive on iPhone, saying simply: "In any case, the 18 Pro definitely won't have it." The leaker had earlier this week reflected on last year's predictions, noting that the iPhone 17 Pro made little meaningful progress in maintaining peak brightness levels outdoors. Instant Digital suggested that without a change to Apple's thermal throttling strategy, dual-layer OLED is the only path to a significant real-world brightness improvement.

The assessment aligns with what has been rumored elsewhere. A report from last August indicated that Apple has set a two-year production plan for tandem OLED to be adapted for the iPhone, but that Apple had yet to decide whether to develop the panels with Samsung Display or LG Display, pointing to an arrival no earlier than sometime after 2028.

The report also noted that the variant Apple is reviewing differs from the full tandem OLED used in the iPad Pro. Rather than stacking two complete RGB layers, Apple is said to be evaluating a "simplified tandem" design that doubles only the blue sub-pixel layer while keeping red and green on a single layer.

For the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, the display upgrade on the table is said to be a move to LTPO+ technology. As reported earlier this month, Apple is expected to finalize panel approvals for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and Pro Max with Samsung Display and LG Display, with China's BOE reportedly closed out of the premium tier due to quality and yield issues with its own LTPO+ technology. The upgrade from the standard LTPO used in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ should improve battery efficiency by enabling finer control of OLED light emission, but it does not address peak brightness or the thermal throttling that limits sustained outdoor luminance.

Dual-layer OLED would address both matters. Since each emissive layer operates at lower intensity to achieve a given brightness target, the display generates less heat, reducing the thermal pressure that causes Apple's current panels to throttle under sustained use. The M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ was the first Apple product to adopt the technology. Instant Digital's comments suggest iPhone customers will have to wait considerably longer.