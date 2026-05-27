 Samsung's 2026 Monitors Launch With $50 Discounts and Credit Towards Future Purchases - MacRumors
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Samsung's 2026 Monitors Launch With $50 Discounts and Credit Towards Future Purchases

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Samsung's newest monitors are now available to purchase this week, including the Odyssey G8, ViewFinity S8, and Movingstyle Essential. All of these are available with a $50 launch discount, plus your choice of extras including up to $300 in Samsung credit on a future purchase, a free Music Studio speaker, or free Galaxy Buds4 Pro.

samsung 2026 monitorsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Samsung Odyssey G8 monitors, you will find $50 discounts across every model of the new 2026 devices. Prices start at $899.99 for the 27-inch Odyssey G8 5K Monitor, and also include Samsung's first 6K monitor with the 32-inch Odyssey G8 5K Monitor for $1,549.99.

$50 OFF PLUS EXTRAS
Samsung 2026 Monitors

Samsung also has a new 40-inch ViewFinity S8 Curved Monitor on sale for $1,349.99 for launch week, as well as the Movingstyle Essential Monitor for $849.99, both $50 discounts. Additionally, the company announced a 27-inch model of the ViewFinity S8, but it's not yet available for purchase.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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