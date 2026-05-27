Samsung's 2026 Monitors Launch With $50 Discounts and Credit Towards Future Purchases

Samsung's newest monitors are now available to purchase this week, including the Odyssey G8, ViewFinity S8, and Movingstyle Essential. All of these are available with a $50 launch discount, plus your choice of extras including up to $300 in Samsung credit on a future purchase, a free Music Studio speaker, or free Galaxy Buds4 Pro.

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Starting with the Samsung Odyssey G8 monitors, you will find $50 discounts across every model of the new 2026 devices. Prices start at $899.99 for the 27-inch Odyssey G8 5K Monitor, and also include Samsung's first 6K monitor with the 32-inch Odyssey G8 5K Monitor for $1,549.99.

Samsung also has a new 40-inch ViewFinity S8 Curved Monitor on sale for $1,349.99 for launch week, as well as the Movingstyle Essential Monitor for $849.99, both $50 discounts. Additionally, the company announced a 27-inch model of the ViewFinity S8, but it's not yet available for purchase.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.