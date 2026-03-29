 Apple Preparing 'Most Significant Overhaul in the iPhone's History' - MacRumors
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Apple Preparing 'Most Significant Overhaul in the iPhone's History'

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Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has high expectations for Apple's first foldable iPhone.

Apple Foldable Thumb
In his Power On newsletter today, he said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history."

"iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said.

Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like a book, providing users with a large inner screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. iOS 27 is expected to be optimized for the foldable iPhone, allowing for apps to be open side-by-side and for other iPad-like multitasking functionality.

A few months ago, a report said the foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display. It was initially rumored that the device would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display, but it was later reported that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

Apple will likely unveil the foldable iPhone in September this year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, according to analyst Tim Long and Gurman, the foldable iPhone might ship later than the Pro models.

In the U.S., it has been estimated that the foldable iPhone may start at or above $1,999.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

EugW Avatar
EugW
53 minutes ago at 08:23 am

So pumped for this form factor.
It seems a friend of mine will pay anything to get this form factor, whereas for myself, I'm not interested in it at all. This form factor appears to be very divisive.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Line_Noise
50 minutes ago at 08:25 am
Nothing I want less than a hinge in a touch screen.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
47 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Interested in a flip, but not a fold. I just don't need or want that much screen space on my phone, nor do I want to spend what they are going to (over)charge for it.

Curious how they make it work, however...others can spend their money and report back!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shalev Lazarof Avatar
Shalev Lazarof
56 minutes ago at 08:20 am
So pumped for this form factor.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
13 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Sure hope they’ve read the room better than they did with the Vision Pro and iPhone Air.

If not, this will be mega dud #3 in as many years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
WhyLifeIs4
24 minutes ago at 08:51 am

If Gurman said it, it must be TRUE.
Gurman is the best apple guy out there
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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