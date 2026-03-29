Apple Preparing 'Most Significant Overhaul in the iPhone's History'

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has high expectations for Apple's first foldable iPhone.



In his Power On newsletter today, he said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history."

"iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said.

Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like a book, providing users with a large inner screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. iOS 27 is expected to be optimized for the foldable iPhone, allowing for apps to be open side-by-side and for other iPad-like multitasking functionality.

A few months ago, a report said the foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display. It was initially rumored that the device would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display, but it was later reported that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

Apple will likely unveil the foldable iPhone in September this year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, according to analyst Tim Long and Gurman, the foldable iPhone might ship later than the Pro models.

In the U.S., it has been estimated that the foldable iPhone may start at or above $1,999.