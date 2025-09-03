New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.



According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max have a typical maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, but can boost to a peak of 2,000 nits for a brief period when outdoors.

Moreover, the frame rate of intense games will be more stable thanks to the device's redesigned thermal architecture. Frame-drops and lag will occur much less frequently. Similarly, performance when shooting 4K video at 60 frames-per-second in warm outdoor conditions, such as under direct sunlight in the summer, will be improved.

The two devices are apparently set to become the longest-battery life iPhones to date, thanks to both increased capacity and improved efficiency across the device. Previous rumors suggested that the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max could have a battery over 5,000 mAh in capacity.

The entire iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be announced at Apple's "Awe dropping" event next week on Tuesday, September 9.