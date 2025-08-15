iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumored to Have Major Telephoto Camera Upgrade

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a significantly upgraded Telephoto camera, according to a post this week from Instant Digital, an account with nearly 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo.



In fact, the leaker said the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have one of the best Telephoto cameras on any smartphone, but they did not elaborate.

More recent rumors have indicated that both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera. Last year, however, well-connected Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo did suggest the 48-megapixel Telephoto camera might be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Whether it is on the Pro and/or Pro Max, the upgraded Telephoto camera is rumored to offer up to 8× optical zoom. Specifically, it has been rumored that the lens will be able to move, allowing for multiple focal lengths. As a result, a tipster claimed that it will be possible to switch between 5× and 8× optical zoom, without tricks like sensor cropping. A moving Telephoto lens would require more parts and internal space, which could explain why the camera bump is expected to be larger on iPhone 17 Pro models.

On the iPhone 16 Pro models, the Telephoto lens has a fixed focal length of 120mm, and it offers a single 5× optical zoom option. Apple says the devices also have a 2× optical zoom option, but that uses the main rear camera with sensor cropping, which in simple terms is a technique that effectively zooms in on the center of a larger photo.

Instant Digital has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in less than a month from now.