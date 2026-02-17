iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 Public Beta Now Available

Apple today provided public beta testers with the first releases of upcoming iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and watchOS 26.4 updates for testing purposes. The public betas come a day after Apple provided the betas to developers.



Anyone can download and install public betas, and all that's required is to sign up on Apple's beta site. Once you've opted in, the software can be downloaded through the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device.

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 include a long list of new features, though the first betas do not include new Siri capabilities. Rumors suggest Apple has pushed the new, Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ back, so we may or may not see updated ‌Siri‌ functionality in these betas.

Apple added a new Playlist Playground feature to Apple Music, allowing users to generate playlists with a text-based prompt. Users can create playlists based on an idea, mood, feeling, time period, and more. ‌Apple Music‌ also features a Concerts Near You feature and an updated look for albums and playlists with full-page artwork.

Apple Podcasts includes native video podcast streaming capabilities. The feature uses HLS streaming to provide a high-quality viewing experience, and video podcasts are being more deeply integrated into the Podcasts app.

Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages. The beta is limited to iPhone-to-iPhone ‌RCS‌ messages when iMessage is turned off, but eventually, E2EE will be available for iPhone to Android text message conversations. Encrypted ‌RCS‌ and iMessage conversations feature a lock icon in iOS 26.4.

Other new features include an updated Apple Account hub for the App Store and ‌Apple Music‌, an ambient music widget, and a compact tab bar option in Safari in iPadOS 26.4. All of the changes that we've found in the beta so far are listed in our iOS 26.4 feature guide.