Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 1

Apple today provided developers with the first beta of an upcoming iOS 26.4 update, which adds quite a few new features to the iPhone. There's a video podcasts feature, updates to Stolen Device Protection, end-to-end encryption for RCS messages, an Apple Music tool for generating playlists, and much more.



We've rounded up everything we've found that's new in the first beta of iOS 26.4. The beta is limited to developers right now, but Apple should release a public beta in the next couple of weeks. iOS 26.4 is expected to launch this spring.

Playlist Playground

‌Apple Music‌ has a new Playlist Playground feature that lets users create a playlist with a text-based prompt.



In the ‌Apple Music‌ app, there's an option to type in an idea and get automatic song suggestions for a playlist. Apple has some pre-set suggestions that include "morning coffee music," "hip-hop party songs," and "disco songs that defined the 1970s," but you can type in any idea, mood, or feeling.

From there, the Playlist Playground feature will automatically generate a list of 25 songs, along with a custom title. Playlists that you create can be customized further with additional text prompts, and you can select a cover and a description.

Apple Music

‌Apple Music‌ features a "Concerts Near You" feature that helps you find shows in your area and tour dates for artists that you're a fan of.



Apple has redesigned albums and playlists, adding full-page artwork.

Apple Podcasts

With iOS 26.4, Apple is adding video podcast capabilities to the Apple Podcasts app. The feature uses HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) to provide podcast creators with "unprecedented control and monetization opportunities" while also providing a high-quality viewing experience.



The iOS 26.4 Podcasts app will let users switch between watching and listening to shows, with videos able to be downloaded for offline viewing. HLS ensures smooth playback regardless of network connection, so videos will work on Wi-Fi or cellular. Apple says that the new video episodes will integrate with existing ‌Apple Podcasts‌ features, including personalized recommendations and editorial suggestions in the New and Category sections.

Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection is now enabled by default for all ‌iPhone‌ users, rather than being an opt-in feature.



Apple implemented Stolen Device Protection back in 2023 after reports about a new ‌iPhone‌ theft method. Thieves would spy on an intended victim to learn their passcode, then steal the target's ‌iPhone‌. With the passcode, criminals were able to empty bank accounts, access passwords, and turn off Find My.

Stolen Device Protection requires additional authentication through Face ID or Touch ID to access certain ‌iPhone‌ features like the Passwords app, Lost mode in ‌Find My‌, Safari purchases, and more. Some features are disabled entirely without authentication, while others have a one-hour security delay.

End-to-End RCS Encryption for Messages

With iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and macOS Tahoe 26.4, Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for ‌RCS‌ messages, a security feature that is not currently available for cross-platform messaging.



Apple has been working with the GSM Association to implement E2EE for ‌RCS‌ messages. iMessage, the messaging protocol for sending texts between iPhones, has long supported end-to-end encryption. ‌RCS‌ messages between Android devices have also featured E2EE, but there was no full encryption for Android to ‌iPhone‌ (or vice versa) communications. With the addition of E2EE for ‌RCS‌, messages between ‌iPhone‌ users and Android users will eventually be just as secure as iMessage.

Messages sent by ‌RCS‌ that have end-to-end encryption will feature a lock icon in the conversation interface. As of right now, Apple is testing iPhone-to-iPhone ‌RCS‌ encryption, with the feature set to roll out for ‌iPhone‌ and Android conversations in a future iOS 26 update.

Messages that feature E2EE will feature a lock icon in the conversation UI, both for iMessages and ‌RCS‌ Messages.

Messages App

There are new animations in the Messages app for actions like launching a new conversation.

Apple Account Unified Design

In the App Store, ‌Apple Music‌, and other apps that have user settings, there is a new unified Apple Account hub that replaces the existing profile feature.



It offers largely the same functionality as the prior profile settings for each app, but there is a new unified design.

The ‌App Store‌ merges apps and purchase history, and has a dedicated section for app updates. It now takes two taps to get to app updates rather than having them available at the bottom of the profile page.

The ‌App Store‌'s navigation bar also no longer features Search as a separate button, and the search bar itself is at the top when tapped rather than the bottom.

Ambient Music Widget

There is a new Ambient Music widget for the Home and Lock Screen. It supports playing different built-in ambient music options for sleep, productivity, wellbeing, and more.





Wallpaper and Watch Face Gallery

The Wallpaper Gallery has an updated design that allows Wallpapers from each category like Weather, Astronomy, Emoji, Colors and More to be downloaded to the ‌iPhone‌.



The Watch Face Gallery in the Apple Watch app also features the same design change.

Freeform Creator Studio

Freeform Creator Studio is live in iOS 26.4, allowing Creator Studio subscribers to access new Freeform features. Creator Studio for Freeform adds a dedicated Content Hub that houses the Freeform shape options.



Creator Studio users will be able to access free, high-quality content like graphics, photos, and illustrations that are not available to non-subscribers, plus there are AI capabilities for creating and editing images.

When Creator Studio launched, Apple said the premium content and features in Freeform would be coming to the Apple Creator Studio subscription later this year.

Freeform also has a new icon.

Reminders

The Reminders app has a new "Urgent" section. Reminders that have Urgent toggled on during creation will show up here. Urgent ensures that reminders have an accompanying alarm so you get a clear warning when a reminder is due.





iCloud Web Settings

In the iCloud section of the Settings app, there's now an "iCloud.com" option if you scroll all the way to the bottom of the interface. It replaces the simple "Access ‌iCloud‌ Data on the Web" toggle that was previously available.



The setting includes a new "Allow Search" toggle that lets trusted Apple devices provide search results to iCloud.com.

New Emoji

There aren't new emoji in iOS 26.4, but code suggests that new characters will be introduced in a future beta. There are references to new emoji, and we are expecting several new emoji options.



Emoji characters that are coming include trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature (aka Bigfoot or Sasquatch), fight cloud, apple core, orca, landslide, and ballet dancers.

Notification Forwarding for Third-Party Devices (EU)

In the iOS 26.3 beta, Apple tested a new "Notification Forwarding" setting that allows incoming notifications on an ‌iPhone‌ to be forwarded to a third-party wearable device like an Android smartwatch, but it was not included in the launch version of the software. It is back in the iOS 26.4 beta.



Notifications can only be forwarded to a single device at a time, so if Notification Forwarding is enabled with a third-party wearable, the Apple Watch won't be able to receive and display notifications.

Apple is adding notification forwarding to address antitrust complaints suggesting that third-party wearables should have the same access to notifications and other features as the Apple Watch. It is limited to the European Union.

Proximity Pairing - EU Only

In the iOS 26.3 beta, Apple also tested other Europe-only changes for third-party wearables, which were shared by the European Commission, such as Proximity Pairing.

Proximity pairing allows third-party devices to pair with an iOS device in an AirPods-like one-tap way by bringing an accessory close to an ‌iPhone‌ or an iPad. Proximity Pairing was not enabled in iOS 26.3, and it too may come in iOS 26.4.