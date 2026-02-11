Apple Releases iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3

by

Apple today released iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3, the latest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes almost two months after Apple released iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2.

iOS 26
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 include unspecified bug fixes and security updates, but there are a couple features that Apple didn't highlight.

The updates add a tool for transitioning from an Apple device to an Android device. Transfers are able to be started during the device setup process, and moving data from one device to another can be done without having to download apps from Apple and Google.

The transfer process supports moving photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, phone numbers, and more, and it's not too surprising that Apple isn't advertising it. Data transfers were already possible, though not quite as simple, and Apple likely doesn't want to encourage users to move to a different platform.

In December, the European Union took credit for the new transfer tool, touting it as an example of how the Digital Markets Act (DMA) benefits users and developers. Google and Apple apparently implemented the feature because the DMA requires services to offer interoperability to prevent customers from being locked in to an operating system. The two companies opted to add the functionality worldwide rather than just in the EU.

iOS 26.3 includes a setting to limit carrier location tracking, though it is limited to a few select carriers worldwide. In the United States, only Boost Mobile is supporting the feature as of now. EE and BT in the UK offer it, as does Telekom in Germany and AIS and True in Thailand. It is a feature available only for devices with C1 or C1X modems.

In the iOS 26.3 beta, Apple added other Europe-only changes for third-party wearables, which were shared by the European Commission. Devices like headphones and smartwatches will be able to use some of the same functionality available to the AirPods and the Apple Watch going forward.

Proximity pairing will allow third-party devices to pair with an iOS device in an AirPods-like one-tap way by bringing an accessory close to an iPhone or an iPad. Third-party accessories like smart watches will be able to receive richer notifications from the ‌iPhone‌, which are able to be viewed and interacted with. Apple is allowing notifications to be forwarded to a single connected device, so turning on notifications for a third-party watch disables notifications on the Apple Watch.

While these features have been tested in iOS 26.3, they may have been removed for the release version of the software and could come in a future update.

Most of the beta testing period focused on bug fixes and these EU-specific features, so there isn't a lot that's new in iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3. We are expecting a lot more to be added in iOS 26.4, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 could come this month.

