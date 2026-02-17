iOS 26.4 Beta Launches Without Apple Intelligence Siri Features

by

The first beta of iOS 26.4 is available to developers and public beta testers, and the software includes no new Siri features. There were expectations of at least some new Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ capabilities because of how long the delays have been and persistent rumors suggesting Apple was targeting an iOS 26.4 release, but we'll have to wait longer for ‌Siri‌ updates.

Sad Siri Feature
After Apple announced a delay for the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ version of ‌Siri‌ in March 2025, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple had set an internal launch target for iOS 26.4. He repeated the iOS 26.4 timeline in several subsequent reports, and even at the end of January, he suggested that Apple would unveil the more personalized version of ‌Siri‌ in February.

Apple seemed to be aiming for an iOS 26.4 launch until right before the first beta came out, because just last week, Gurman said the ‌Siri‌ update wouldn't be coming in iOS 26.4 after all. Apple apparently ran into development issues and the new version of ‌Siri‌ has reportedly been delayed until iOS 26.5 or iOS 27.

Gurman said the ‌Siri‌ features will be spread across several upcoming iOS releases. Some or all of the new ‌Siri‌ features could be introduced in iOS 26.5, or Apple might wait for iOS 27, which will be previewed in June 2026 at WWDC.

Apple first showed off the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ version of ‌Siri‌ at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, and it was supposed to come in iOS 18. Apple had to upgrade ‌Siri‌'s architecture to make the promised functionality work, and so far, that's taken over a year.

‌Siri‌ is apparently taking too long to respond to requests, and some queries aren't processed properly, which is what led to the iOS 26.4 ‌Siri‌ delay. Engineers are apparently using iOS 26.5 for further ‌Siri‌ testing right now, so some functionality could come in that update. There's still a possibility that new ‌Siri‌ features will be introduced in a later iOS 26.4 beta, but that's not guaranteed.

Apple has been working to add personalization, onscreen awareness, and the ability for ‌Siri‌ to do more in and between apps. Not all of the features are working reliably and Apple is said to be having continual issues with accuracy.

After the report about the missed iOS 26.4 timeline, Apple confirmed to CNBC that the new version of ‌Siri‌ would still be coming at some point in 2026. Apple has never given a timeline more specific than 2026, so there hasn't been a second actual delay, just a disappointment based on rumors of an iOS 26.4 launch.

Since it's only February, Apple has until December to meet the 2026 launch target that it publicly promised. Even if the new ‌Siri‌ features are delayed until iOS 27, Apple will still meet its goal. Gurman claims that Apple executives are reluctant to push the new ‌Siri‌'s debut beyond spring 2026, so an iOS 26 launch could still happen.

