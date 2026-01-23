Apple Rumored to Partner With Intel on iPhone Chips
It has once again been rumored that Apple might revive its chipmaking partnership with Intel, but the chips would be designed by Apple rather than Intel.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu reiterated his expectation that Intel will begin supplying some Apple chips using its future 14A process, which will reportedly be ready for mass production in 2028.
Last month, Pu said that he expected Intel to reach a chip supply deal with Apple for at least some non-pro iPhone models starting in 2028. Based on that timeframe, Intel could supply Apple with at least a portion of future A21 or A22 chips for iPhones, but TSMC is expected to remain Apple's primary chipmaking partner.
There is no indication that Intel would play a role in designing the iPhone chips, with its involvement expected to be strictly limited to fabrication. That would differ from the era of Intel Macs, which used Intel-designed processors with x86 architecture. Apple began transitioning away from Intel processors in Macs in 2020.
Intel also supplied Apple with cellular modems for some iPhone 7 to iPhone 11 models.
Apple's return to Intel might also involve some Mac and iPad chips. Last year, Tianfeng Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expected Intel to begin shipping Apple's lowest-end M-series chip for select Mac and iPad models as early as mid-2027. For this, Kuo said Apple planned to utilize Intel's 18A process. He did not mention the iPhone.
Intel would help Apple diversify its supply chain, which could come at a pivotal time, as Nvidia has reportedly surpassed Apple as TSMC's largest customer amid rising competition for chip supply for consumer devices and especially AI servers. Apple would also be boosting its U.S. manufacturing, in line with the Trump administration's push for domestic production.
