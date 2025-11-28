Apple and Intel Rumored to Partner on Mac Chips Again in a New Way

While all Macs are now powered by Apple's custom-designed chips, a new rumor claims that Apple may rekindle its partnership with Intel, albeit in a new and limited way.



Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said Intel is expected to begin shipping Apple's lowest-end M-series chip as early as mid-2027.

If this rumor proves to be accurate, Intel could supply Apple with M6 or M7 chips for future MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models at a minimum. However, while previous Intel chips for Macs were designed by Intel and based on x86 architecture, M-series chips are designed by Apple and use Arm architecture. Intel would only assist with manufacturing.

TSMC would continue to supply the majority of Apple's M-series chips.

Kuo said that Apple choosing to have Intel supply its lowest-end M-series chip would appease the Trump administration's desire for "Made in USA" products, and it would also help Apple to diversify its supply chain for manufacturing.

Apple began transitioning away from Intel processors in Macs in 2020, and its own M-series chips continue to provide industry-leading performance per watt.