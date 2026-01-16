Apple Now Facing Unprecedented Competition for Chip Supply
Apple increasingly has to compete with other companies for chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), as surging demand for artificial intelligence reshapes capacity and customer priority.
According to a detailed report published by semiconductor analyst Tim Culpan on his blog Culpium, Apple is no longer guaranteed preferential access to leading-edge manufacturing capacity at TSMC, marking a notable change after more than a decade in which Apple's chips were central to the foundry's expansion strategy. Apple is now competing directly with AI-focused customers such as Nvidia and AMD for supply, particularly at the most advanced process nodes.
AI accelerators consume substantially more wafer area per unit than smartphone system-on-chips, meaning that even a smaller number of AI customers can absorb a disproportionate share of advanced manufacturing output. As a result, Apple's chip designs are no longer automatically prioritized across TSMC's two dozen fabrication plants.
Nvidia likely surpassed Apple as TSMC's largest customer by revenue in at least one or two quarters in 2025, but exact customer rankings are unknown. Apple ceased to be the primary driver of TSMC's revenue growth about five years ago.
The report suggests that Apple may face higher silicon costs for future chip generations as it competes with AI customers willing to pay premiums for priority access. While Apple is unlikely to be unable to ship products due to insufficient wafers, sustained pricing pressure with advanced nodes could influence product margins or pricing strategies over the next several years.
