Apple Now Facing Unprecedented Competition for Chip Supply

by

Apple increasingly has to compete with other companies for chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), as surging demand for artificial intelligence reshapes capacity and customer priority.

apple silicon feature joeblue
According to a detailed report published by semiconductor analyst Tim Culpan on his blog Culpium, Apple is no longer guaranteed preferential access to leading-edge manufacturing capacity at TSMC, marking a notable change after more than a decade in which Apple's chips were central to the foundry's expansion strategy. Apple is now competing directly with AI-focused customers such as Nvidia and AMD for supply, particularly at the most advanced process nodes.

AI accelerators consume substantially more wafer area per unit than smartphone system-on-chips, meaning that even a smaller number of AI customers can absorb a disproportionate share of advanced manufacturing output. As a result, Apple's chip designs are no longer automatically prioritized across TSMC's two dozen fabrication plants.

Nvidia likely surpassed Apple as TSMC's largest customer by revenue in at least one or two quarters in 2025, but exact customer rankings are unknown. Apple ceased to be the primary driver of TSMC's revenue growth about five years ago.

The report suggests that Apple may face higher silicon costs for future chip generations as it competes with AI customers willing to pay premiums for priority access. While Apple is unlikely to be unable to ship products due to insufficient wafers, sustained pricing pressure with advanced nodes could influence product margins or pricing strategies over the next several years.

Tag: TSMC

Popular Stories

Apple Creator Studio

Apple Introduces New 'Creator Studio' Bundle of Apps for $129 Per Year

Tuesday January 13, 2026 6:11 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new Apple Creator Studio bundle that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Here are the six apps included with an Apple Creator Studio subscription:Final Cut Pro on the Mac and iPad Logic Pro on the Mac and iPad Pixelmator...
Read Full Article407 comments
Verizon New

Verizon is Down: iPhones Show 'SOS' Mode Due to Network Outage [Resolved]

Wednesday January 14, 2026 10:18 am PST by
Verizon is experiencing a major outage across the U.S. today, with hundreds of thousands of customers reporting issues with the network on the website Downdetector. There are also complaints across Reddit and other social media platforms. iPhone users and others with Verizon service are generally unable to make phone calls, send text messages, or use data over 5G or LTE due to the outage....
Read Full Article143 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

New Leak Reveals iPhone 18 Pro Display Sizes, Under-Screen Face ID, and More

Wednesday January 14, 2026 7:09 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around eight months away, a leaker has shared some alleged details about the devices. In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week, the account Digital Chat Station said the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Consistent with previous...
Read Full Article60 comments
iOS 26

Here's What's New in iOS 26.3 So Far

Monday January 12, 2026 1:15 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 26.3, nearly a month after the first beta. So far, the update includes a couple of new features for iPhones. iOS 15.3 through iOS 18.3 were all released in late January over the years, so it is thereby likely that iOS 26.3 will be released towards the end of this month as well. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. Below,...
Read Full Article47 comments
airpods pro 3 design

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 3 Firmware Update

Tuesday January 13, 2026 11:29 am PST by
Apple today released a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 3. The latest firmware has a version number of 8B34, up from the previous version 8B30. Apple has a support document for AirPods firmware updates, and it indicates that the 8B34 update contains unspecified "bug fixes and other improvements." No other AirPods models received firmware updates today. How to install AirPods Pro...
Read Full Article55 comments

Top Rated Comments

wonderings Avatar
wonderings
23 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Maybe time for Apple and the US to get into chip manufacturing so they are not dependent on Asia as the demand increases.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
19 minutes ago at 09:12 am
The AI bubble is screwing us all over in so many ways it's honestly astounding.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Regulation is needed in this area.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ZipZilla Avatar
ZipZilla
9 minutes ago at 09:22 am
If they do the Intel deal as rumored, Intel will contract manufacture the chips in (I think) Arizona and elsewhere. Tim Cook may suck at managing software development, but he is a supply chain genius.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
akbarali.ch Avatar
akbarali.ch
21 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Time for self-owned Apple Fab?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abydos Avatar
Abydos
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
this too shall pass
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments