Apple's Return to Intel Rumored to Extend to iPhone

by

Intel is expected to begin supplying some Mac and iPad chips in a few years, and the latest rumor claims the partnership might extend to the iPhone.

Intel Inside iPhone Feature
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities this week, obtained by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu said he and his colleagues "now expect" Intel to reach a supply deal with Apple for at least some non-pro iPhone chips starting in 2028.

The non-pro iPhone chips would be manufactured with Intel's future 14A process, according to Pu.

The research note did not provide any other details about these potential plans, but based on the stated timeframe, Intel could start supplying Apple with the A22 chip for devices like the "iPhone 20" and "iPhone 20e" in around three years from now.

Importantly, there is no indication that Intel would play a role in designing the iPhone chips, with its involvement expected to be strictly limited to fabrication. Apple would continue to design iPhone chips, and Intel would start to handle a smaller percentage of manufacturing alongside Apple's primary chipmaker TSMC.

Last month, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects Intel to begin shipping Apple's lowest-end M-series chip for select Mac and iPad models as early as mid-2027. For this, Kuo said Apple plans to utilize Intel's 18A process, which is the "earliest available sub-2nm advanced node manufactured in North America."

Intel supplying Apple-designed, Arm-based chips would differ from the era of Intel-based Macs, which used Intel-designed processors with x86 architecture.

Apple reaching a chip supply deal with Intel would boost its reliance on an American manufacturing company and help to diversify its supply chain.

Intel previously supplied Apple with cellular modems for some iPhone 7 to iPhone 11 models.

