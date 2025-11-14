Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Deals Hit AirPods 4, M5 MacBook Pro, and More

by

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing this week, with best-ever prices available on AirPods 4, iPhone 17, M5 MacBook Pro, and much more. We're recapping all these deals below and more, also including great sitewide sales at Anker and OWC, plus Woot's popular steep discounts on Apple Watch bands.

AirPods

airpods 4 new green

  • What's the deal? Take $45 off AirPods 4
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$45 OFF
AirPods 4 for $84.99

This week Amazon introduced a new record low price on the AirPods 4, available for $84.99, down from $129.00. This is a deal for the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air green

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy

$100 OFF
M2 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $699.00

Best Buy this week introduced a low price on the previous generation M2 13-inch MacBook Air, available for $699.00, down from $799.00. Although this is a few years old at this point, it will be a great option for anyone looking for a computer that can handle day-to-day tasks, especially at this price.

iPhone 17

iphone 17 green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $1,100 off iPhone 17 models
  • Where can I get it? AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at AT&T

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at Verizon

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at T-Mobile

Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

M5 MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $234 off M5 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Expercom
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$121 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,478.00

Amazon this week dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,478.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

If you're shopping for any other models of the M5 MacBook Pro, you'll want to take a look at our exclusive offers at Expercom. In regards to both 1TB models, as well as a few custom higher-end models, you'll find the best prices here, and our discount has been applied automatically to every computer. Some examples of deals are listed below.

(Note: Safari users may need to open these links in a new tab/window or manually copy and paste them in order to see the discounted pricing.)

OWC

owc green

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide at OWC
  • Where can I get it? OWC
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DEALS
OWC Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

OWC kicked off a Black Friday sneak peek sale this week, offering big discounts on a variety of USB-C docks, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. Some of these deals won't be applied until you add the items to your cart, at which time an automatic coupon will be applied to your order.

Anker

anker green

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide at Anker
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE SALE
Anker Early Black Friday Sale

Anker recently kicked off an early Black Friday sale, which is set to run through November 20. This sale includes notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more.

Apple Watch Bands

apple watch green band new

  • What's the deal? Take 70% off Apple Watch bands
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot this week is back with a big sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, with as much as 70 percent off these accessories. Additionally, Woot has sweetened this deal and is offering 35 percent off when you buy two or more, 50 percent off three or more, and 65 percent off four or more.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

