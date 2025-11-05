MacRumors Exclusive Offers New Record Low Prices on M5 MacBook Pro

MacRumors readers can save on Apple's brand new 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro at Expercom this week. Discounts reach up to $234 off original prices, and across the board these are the lowest prices we've tracked to date on the M5 MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These discounts have been automatically applied on Expercom's website when visited through the links below. Discounts include the 512GB 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro for $1,487.07, down from $1,599.00, plus a few models with increased RAM.

Our exclusive discount is available in both Space Black and Silver color options for each computer. We've listed a few of the base models of the M5 MacBook Pro below, but Expercom is offering a wide range of custom configurations on sale as well. This includes models with as much as 32GB RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and Nano-Texture display options as well.



