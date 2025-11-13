Woot's Early Black Friday Sale Has Massive Discounts on Apple Watch Bands

Woot this week is back with a big sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, with as much as 70 percent off these accessories. Additionally, Woot has sweetened this deal and is offering 35 percent off when you buy two or more, 50 percent off three or more, and 65 percent off four or more.

You can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). All bands in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one-year Apple limited warranty, and they are all compatible with the new Apple Watch Series 11.

Shoppers should note that this sale is focused on colors of the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop that Apple has stopped selling, and it doesn't include any of the new band colors. That being said, all of the bands in this sale are in new condition.

The entire sale is focused on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, so you'll need to know the size that works best for you before you buy. Apple has a measurement tool on its website that you can use to determine your exact size.



Solo Loop

Braided Solo Loop

