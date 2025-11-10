The Best Early Black Friday iPhone Deals

Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models during the holiday shopping season.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're looking for something other than iPhones, be sure to visit our Black Friday Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening this season. For more Apple-specific devices currently on sale, our main post on the best current Apple Black Friday deals is the best place to look.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone Air for up to $700 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in.

If you switch to AT&T from a different carrier, AT&T will pay off your phone balance at up to $800 off per line. AT&T also has the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 available with an offer. If you buy one, you can get $300 off the second.

Verizon

iPhone 17 Pro: No cost with new line on Unlimited Ultimate

iPhone 17: No cost with new line on MyPlan

iPhone Accessories: Save on iPhone accessories

New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro at no cost this Black Friday season. For the iPhone 17, no trade-in is required but you must add a new line to Verizon's MyPlan.

In terms of watches, Verizon is offering the new Apple Watch SE 3 at no cost when you trade-in your old device on select Unlimited plans.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T's. You can get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, you can get the Apple Watch SE 3 for $99.00 when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans. If you plan on buying two models, you can get up to $300 off the second when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans.

Visible

Visible offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $19/month on the Visible plan or $29/month on the Visible+ plan (prices include $6 discount with current promo code SWITCH26). The Visible+ plan includes everything in the base plan plus smartwatch service, plus a few upgrades to mobile hotspot and international roaming features.

For Apple specific offers, if you purchase any iPhone this holiday season, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch at no cost. To get this deal, you will need to be a new Visible member joining on the Visible+ Pro annual plan and purchase any new iPhone, then enter the code APPLEWATCH at checkout.

