Anker Kicks Off Early Black Friday Sale With Up to 48% Off Sitewide, Mystery Boxes, and More

Anker recently kicked off an early Black Friday sale, which is set to run through November 20. This sale includes notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few bonus offers during this event as well, including blind boxes with various random Anker accessories. The first box costs $29.99 and includes one random item or bundle worth $49.99-$169.99, while the highest box costs $129.99 and includes one random item or bundle worth $199.98-$4,799.99.

For the regular sale, you'll need to be an Anker member to see some of the deals, which is free and all you'll need to do is enter your email to get the deals. This sale also includes some Amazon discounts, like the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Lighting for just $99.99, down from $139.99.

Finally, it's worth noting that MacRumors readers can get $10 off a minimum purchase of $200 with our code Ankermacrumors200 at checkout. You can stack this code with other discounts, so if you're shopping for a lot this holiday season it's a good opportunity to add more savings to your cart.



Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

