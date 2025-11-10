AirPods 4 Hit New Low Price of $84.99 on Amazon

Over the weekend we began tracking a deal on the base model of Apple's AirPods 4, and today Amazon has discounted the wireless earbuds to an even lower price of $84.99, down from $129.00. With this increased discount, Amazon's price is now the lowest we've ever tracked on the AirPods 4.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Free delivery options place the AirPods 4 at a November 15 delivery date, but Prime members should see same-day delivery dates in some locations. You can also get the AirPods 4 with ANC on sale for $149.99, down from $179.00, but we recommend waiting for a steeper discount on this model considering this isn't an all-time low price.

