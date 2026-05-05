Mother's Day Deals Include Low Prices on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone Chargers, and More

This year, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, May 10, and we're tracking quite a few offers from some of the best Apple-related accessory companies, as well as steep discounts on Apple products at Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Deals



There are numerous Apple discounts on Amazon this week, with all-time low prices on AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max 2, iPad, iPad Air, and MacBook Air. Most of these still have free delivery dates before Mother's Day, but be sure to order soon to ensure arrival before Sunday.



Accessory Deals



In other deals, we're tracking a big collection of Mother's Day sales from retailers like Best Buy, Belkin, ZAGG/Mophie, Verizon, and more. This year you can save 25 percent on OtterBox accessories sitewide, up to 30 percent on Belkin charging devices, and up to 40 percent on Anker products.



Anker - Get up to 40% off charging accessories

AT&T - Get iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off

Best Buy - Save on everything from wearable tech to TVs and more

Belkin - Get up to 30% off

Casetify - Buy two get 20% off

Grid Studio - Get 15% off sitewide

Hyper - Get 20% off select products

Nimble - Get 20% off with code MOM20

OtterBox - Get 25% off sitewide

Verizon - Get iPhone 17, iPad, and Apple Watch Series 11 for no cost when switching

ZAGG - Get 25% off screen protectors and cases

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.