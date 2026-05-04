 M4 iPad Air Hits New Low Prices on Amazon, Available From $519.99 - MacRumors
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M4 iPad Air Hits New Low Prices on Amazon, Available From $519.99

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Amazon today has expanded its sale on the M4 iPad Air with new all-time low prices on a handful of models. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air.

m4 ipad air pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Air has dropped to $519.99, down from $599.00, beating the previous low price by about $40. You'll also find new low prices on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model and 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch model, both of which we're only tracking on Amazon.

$79 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $519.99

$89 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $609.99

$109 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $789.99

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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