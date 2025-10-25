Top Stories: iPhone Air Flops?, New Liquid Glass Toggle, and More

Roughly a month after the release of the latest flagship iPhone models, it's looking the new iPhone Air isn't selling as well as Apple had hoped for, and that's leading to significant production cuts as Apple seeks to balance supply to meet demand.

top stories 2025 10 25
This week also saw a new round of betas for iOS 26.1 and related updates with a significant tweak for Liquid Glass, while we heard more rumors about Apple's plans for future iPhone models, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

Top Stories

Apple's iPhone Air Experiment Fails as Supply Chain Cuts Production by 80%

A number of supply chain reports in recent days have indicated that Apple's new ultra-thin iPhone Air is not selling well overall, and Apple has reportedly dramatically scaled back production to meet the current levels of demand.

iphone air rip
Analysts at Mizuho Securities indicated last week Friday that Apple was planning to cut iPhone Air production amid underwhelming sales, and this week another analyst survey revealed "virtually no demand" for iPhone Air while noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPhone Air suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80%.

Reports of dire overall sales of iPhone Air come just as the device sold out upon launch in China last week, although it's unclear what the sustained levels of demand will be there. The eSIM-only iPhone Air saw a delayed launch in China due to required approvals for the technology.

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Apple made a big change to its new Liquid Glass design in the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 released this week, introducing a toggle that allows users to choose between a more glass-like Clear look and a more opaque Tinted look.

ios 26 beta 4 thumb 1
We went hands-on with the new option to see how the two looks differ, with the Clear one emphasizing the glassy aspects of the new design and the Tinted one making buttons and other user interface elements more readable in some circumstances.

The fourth beta of iOS 26.1 features a few other changes, including an option to turn off the Lock Screen swipe gesture that normally opens the Camera app, an option to turn off haptic feedback when phone calls are connected or dropped, and more.

Apple's Plan to Launch Three New iPhone Designs Allegedly Revealed

We've been hearing rumors about Apple introducing several new phones in the coming years, and a new report corroborates details on Apple's plans.

All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1
Apple will reportedly be launching its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a book style similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, although some analysts have concerns that work on the crucial hinge of the device could push a release back to 2027.

After the first foldable, Apple is expected to release a special 20th-anniversary iPhone with "zero" bezels around the display with the OLED display bending around all four sides of the device. And in 2028, Apple will reportedly release a clamshell-style foldable iPhone similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

M4 vs. M5 Chip Buyer's Guide: How Much Better Really Is M5?

Apple debuted its new M5 chip last week in the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro, but just how much better is it than the previous-generation M4 chip?

M4 vs M5 Feature
Apple emphasizes strong improvements in graphics and AI capabilities, with more modest gains in CPU performance, although it still features the highest single-core CPU performance score ever seen in Geekbench benchmark testing.

GM to Remove CarPlay from All Future Vehicles, Including Gas Cars

Back in 2023, General Motors made waves for its decision to end support for CarPlay and Android Auto in its electric vehicles, forcing users toward what it claimed was a more integrated experience in the native infotainment system.

cadillac lyric infotainment
While the decision didn't sit well with many potential car buyers, GM not only didn't back down but has now revealed that it will be making the same move in its gas-powered lineup as those vehicles get major refreshes.

Calling it "a very Jobsian approach to things," GM likened its decision to Steve Jobs' efforts to phase out the disk drive and other technologies in favor of more modern solutions. GM didn't give a timeline for the transition and told MacRumors that existing gas-powered vehicles will continue to offer CarPlay for the "foreseeable future," but that they will "gradually move to a better, more deeply integrated experience."

Former Apple Employee Sam Sung Changed His Name to Avoid Attention

Apple fans who have followed the company for a while may remember the story of Sam Sung, an Apple retail employee from Vancouver, Canada, who drew attention for his name's similarity to that of one of Apple's primary competitors.

sam sung auction
Business Insider recently caught up with him, learning about the stress he endured due to the publicity. Sung left Apple in 2013 amid a desire to move on from retail, and he later changed his name because he "didn't want to be known for being an internet joke."

