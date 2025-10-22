GM to Remove CarPlay from All Future Vehicles, Including Gas Cars

by

General Motors began phasing out support for CarPlay in its electric vehicles back in 2023, leading to complaints from iPhone users, but the company has no plans to back down.

cadillac lyric infotainment
In fact, GM is going further and plans to remove ‌CarPlay‌ from all future gas vehicles, too. In an interview with The Verge, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company opted to prioritize its platform for EVs, but the change will eventually expand across the entire GM portfolio.

A lot of it depends on when you do an update to that vehicle. When you look at the fact that we have over 40 models across our portfolio, you don't just do this and they all update. As we move forward with each new vehicle and major new vehicle launch, I think you're going to see us consistent on that. We made a decision to prioritize our EV vehicles during this timeframe, and as we go forward, we'll continue across the portfolio.

When asked if users should expect that new gas cars will not support "smartphone projection" for ‌CarPlay‌ or Android Auto, Barra said "I think that's the right expectation. Yes."

GM Chief Product Officer Sterling Anderson suggested that GM's decision to embrace its own system is a "very Jobsian approach to things" that he likened to phasing out the disk drive.

But frankly, it's a very Jobsian approach to things. The removal of the disk drive, nobody liked that, everybody on the forums and Facebook was complaining about it, but to that he said, "Look, guys, flash storage really is the future. Get on board, you'll see that." That's kind of what we're saying here, in fact that's exactly what we're saying.

Anderson said that GM's in-house infotainment option offers a "much more immersive environment" and can "do so many more things" than ‌CarPlay‌.

In EVs, General Motors transitioned to an infotainment system that it previously called "Ultifi." GM said that eliminating Apple ‌CarPlay‌ gave it access to direct integrations and information that it needed for its electric vehicle line, plus the company claimed that an in-house unified solution was the better option for consumers.

Starting with the 2028 Cadillac Escalade IQ, GM is rolling out a centralized vehicle computing system that it says will overhaul how GM vehicles are built and how they can be updated over time. GM will share software across its portfolio, including all electric and gas-powered vehicles produced by its GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac brands.

