What's New in iOS 26.1 Beta 4

Even though we're at the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple is continuing to add new features. In fact, the fourth beta has some of the biggest changes that we'll get when iOS 26.1 releases to the public later this month. We've rounded up what's new below.

iOS 26

Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle

Apple added a toggle for customizing the look of Liquid Glass. In Settings > Display and Brightness, there's a new option to switch between Clear or Tinted settings.

ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque
Clear is more transparent and is the standard version of Liquid Glass that displays the background underneath buttons, menu bars, and other interface elements, while Tinted increases the opacity of Liquid Glass and adds contrast.

Lock Screen Camera Swipe

In the Camera section of the Settings app, there's a Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera setting, and turning it off disables the feature where you can swipe left to open the camera from the Lock Screen.

lock screen swipe disable camera
The iPhone has long allowed users to open the Camera app directly from the Lock Screen with a swipe, but it can be a setting that's easy to activate, and it provides a way for someone that gets ahold of an ‌iPhone‌ to use it to take unwanted photos.

There was previously no way to turn off Lock Screen camera activation without disabling the camera app entirely.

Phone Haptics

In the Phone app, there's a toggle to turn off haptic feedback when a call is connected or dropped.

ios 26 1 phone haptics

Apple Intelligence Settings

Apple has changed the look of the Apple Intelligence section in the Settings app, and it is now left aligned. Apple made the alignment change for other sections of the Settings app in earlier betas, but ‌Apple Intelligence‌ remained the same.

ios 26 1 apple intelligence
Apple has also removed the "Beta" label from ‌Apple Intelligence‌, but it's not clear if some features are officially out of beta, or if it's an oversight. Apple has not removed the beta labeling in macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 4.

More Features

Know of a feature that we left out? Let us know in the comments. To see what Apple has added in prior iOS 26.1 betas, check out our iOS 26.1 feature guide.

