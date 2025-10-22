Report: 'Virtually No Demand' for iPhone Air

Apple is "drastically" cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reports.



The business publication claims to have learned of a major cut to ‌iPhone Air‌ production motivated by weaker-than-expected consumer interest. Although Nikkei declined to disclose the extent of the production cut or which suppliers will be affected, it says that the changes may be seen in Apple's supply chain in the coming months.

A new KeyBanc Capital Markets survey for investors reveals "virtually no demand for ‌iPhone Air‌, and limited willingness to pay for a foldable." Demand for other ‌iPhone 17‌ models is said to be healthy but measured, with the mix "continuing to shift toward Pro and Pro Max models." Moreover, AI features have yet to meaningfully influence buying decisions.

Last week, Japan's Mizuho Securities said that Apple will reduce iPhone Air production by one million units this year. Meanwhile, Apple apparently plans to increase production of ‌iPhone 17‌ models by two million units. A separate report claimed that Samsung has canceled plans to release a successor to its own ‌iPhone Air‌ rival, the Galaxy S25 Edge, due to low sales.