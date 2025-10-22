Apple's Plan to Launch Three New iPhone Designs Allegedly Revealed

by

Apple plans to launch a new type of iPhone every year for the foreseeable future, according to an Asia-based source.

All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1
The detailed information was shared by the account "yeux1122" in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver, citing domestic trend and component research companies.

Corroborating other reports, Apple will apparently launch its first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, featuring a book-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold. It will use a flexible LTPO+ OLED display that unfolds to the approximate size of the iPad mini.

Apple is said to be using a structural glass mid-frame to minimize the visible display crease in the fold, while applying a color filter-on-encapsulation layer together with a circular polarizer module to improve color purity and light transmission. The device may also see the debut of some under-display Face ID and under-display camera technology. Apple is aiming to emphasize general technological innovation with the device, merging an iPad-like experience with the ‌iPhone‌ for the first time.

In 2027, Apple will reportedly debut a special 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌ model with "zero" bezel around the display. It will allegedly feature a "flat, candybar"-like shape with the OLED display bending around all four edges of the device, wrapping the entire front frame.

Apple will purportedly employ a crater-shaped light diffusion layer in the display to even out the brightness so that the screen looks uniformly lit across all areas. With this device, the company will fully adopt Under-Display Integrated Recognition, meaning that the ‌Face ID‌ system, front camera, and other sensors will be placed beneath the display surface so that they are virtually invisible. Apple apparently wants the model to be seen as an iconic visual milestone for the ‌iPhone‌, with a focus on design.

In 2028, the company is planning to debut a clamshell-style vertical foldable with a compact and lightweight design. The foldable is designed with curves on all four edges around the hinge area so the crease blends more naturally into the body, making the fold less noticeable to the eye and hand.

An external display will be able to display notifications, AI-powered Shortcuts, and capture simple information. Apple is apparently planning to implement a display with a Clear Organic Cathode layer paired with a Color Filter-On-Encapsulation stack, allowing the panel to produce cleaner colors and maintain higher transparency so light passes through more efficiently. Apple is said to see the device as a light luxury, fashion-oriented model that may be popular with women.

With the introduction of the iPhone Air this year, it seems that Apple wants to invigorate the ‌iPhone‌ lineup with at least four years of successive new form factors. A rumor from the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital" shared in May similarly claimed that Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant new ‌iPhone‌ hardware designs each year for the next three generations.

The Naver account recently shared accurate information about the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air color options, the iPhone Air's battery and design, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's internal design, and more.

Tag: Naver

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday October 18, 2025 11:00 am PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across the Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari apps. More features and changes will follow in future ...
Read Full Article110 comments
ios 26 1 liquid glass opaque

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets Users Control Liquid Glass Transparency with New Toggle

Monday October 20, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
With the fourth betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, Apple has introduced a new setting that's designed to allow users to customize the look of Liquid Glass. The toggle lets users select from a clear look for Liquid Glass, or a tinted look. Clear is the current Liquid Glass design, which is more transparent and shows the background underneath buttons, bars, and menus, while tinted ...
Read Full Article207 comments
iPhone Siri Glow

Some Apple Employees Have 'Concerns' About iOS 26.4's Revamped Siri

Sunday October 19, 2025 7:39 am PDT by
iOS 26.4 is expected to introduce a revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, but not everyone is satisfied with how well it works. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said some of Apple's software engineers have "concerns" about the overhauled Siri's performance. However, he did not provide any specific details about the shortcomings. iOS 26.4 will...
Read Full Article353 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones Coming Soon

Friday October 17, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's software engineers continue to internally test iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released by the end of next week. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.0.1,...
Read Full Article50 comments
Apple iPad Pro hero M5

New iPad Pro Has Six Key Upgrades Beyond M5 Chip

Saturday October 18, 2025 10:57 am PDT by
While the new iPad Pro's headline feature is the M5 chip, the device has some other changes, including N1 and C1X chips, faster storage speeds, and more. With the M5 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to a 20% faster CPU and up to a 40% faster GPU compared to the previous model with the M4 chip, according to Geekbench 6 results. Keep in mind that 256GB and 512GB configurations have a 9-core CPU,...
Read Full Article100 comments
maxresdefault

Here's How the iOS 26.1 Transparency Toggle Changes Liquid Glass

Monday October 20, 2025 1:55 pm PDT by
With the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple added a toggle that makes Liquid Glass more opaque and reduces transparency. We tested the beta to see where the toggle works and what it looks like. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you have the latest iOS 26.1 beta, you can go to Settings > Display and Brightness to get to the new option. Tap on Liquid Glass, then...
Read Full Article156 comments
iOS 26

What's New in iOS 26.1 Beta 4

Monday October 20, 2025 1:02 pm PDT by
Even though we're at the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, Apple is continuing to add new features. In fact, the fourth beta has some of the biggest changes that we'll get when iOS 26.1 releases to the public later this month. We've rounded up what's new below. Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle Apple added a toggle for customizing the look of Liquid Glass. In Settings > Display and Brightness,...
Read Full Article35 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

Apple's Next Rumored Products: New HomePod Mini, Apple TV, and More

Thursday October 16, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Apple on Wednesday updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro with its next-generation M5 chip, but previous rumors have indicated that the company still plans to announce at least a few additional products before the end of the year. The following Apple products have at one point been rumored to be updated in 2025, although it is unclear if the timeframe for any of them has...
Read Full Article94 comments

Top Rated Comments

freezelighter Avatar
freezelighter
20 minutes ago at 06:26 am
iPhone Mini 18 ❤️
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonmischa Avatar
tonmischa
18 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Bring back the mini.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
the future Avatar
the future
15 minutes ago at 06:30 am
I will surely salivate at the look and feel of each of them … and then probably get the latest regular Pro model regardless.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
10 minutes ago at 06:36 am
I'm more interested in the Z-Flip form factor



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
4 minutes ago at 06:42 am

I'm more interested in the Z-Flip form factor


I'll be buying that one when/if it comes out. This flip direction just seems so much better and useful.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
15 minutes ago at 06:30 am
Mini!
We are here ... we are ready...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments