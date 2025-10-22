Apple's Plan to Launch Three New iPhone Designs Allegedly Revealed

Apple plans to launch a new type of iPhone every year for the foreseeable future, according to an Asia-based source.



The detailed information was shared by the account "yeux1122" in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver, citing domestic trend and component research companies.

Corroborating other reports, Apple will apparently launch its first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, featuring a book-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold. It will use a flexible LTPO+ OLED display that unfolds to the approximate size of the iPad mini.

Apple is said to be using a structural glass mid-frame to minimize the visible display crease in the fold, while applying a color filter-on-encapsulation layer together with a circular polarizer module to improve color purity and light transmission. The device may also see the debut of some under-display Face ID and under-display camera technology. Apple is aiming to emphasize general technological innovation with the device, merging an iPad-like experience with the ‌iPhone‌ for the first time.

In 2027, Apple will reportedly debut a special 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌ model with "zero" bezel around the display. It will allegedly feature a "flat, candybar"-like shape with the OLED display bending around all four edges of the device, wrapping the entire front frame.

Apple will purportedly employ a crater-shaped light diffusion layer in the display to even out the brightness so that the screen looks uniformly lit across all areas. With this device, the company will fully adopt Under-Display Integrated Recognition, meaning that the ‌Face ID‌ system, front camera, and other sensors will be placed beneath the display surface so that they are virtually invisible. Apple apparently wants the model to be seen as an iconic visual milestone for the ‌iPhone‌, with a focus on design.

In 2028, the company is planning to debut a clamshell-style vertical foldable with a compact and lightweight design. The foldable is designed with curves on all four edges around the hinge area so the crease blends more naturally into the body, making the fold less noticeable to the eye and hand.

An external display will be able to display notifications, AI-powered Shortcuts, and capture simple information. Apple is apparently planning to implement a display with a Clear Organic Cathode layer paired with a Color Filter-On-Encapsulation stack, allowing the panel to produce cleaner colors and maintain higher transparency so light passes through more efficiently. Apple is said to see the device as a light luxury, fashion-oriented model that may be popular with women.

With the introduction of the iPhone Air this year, it seems that Apple wants to invigorate the ‌iPhone‌ lineup with at least four years of successive new form factors. A rumor from the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital" shared in May similarly claimed that Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant new ‌iPhone‌ hardware designs each year for the next three generations.

The Naver account recently shared accurate information about the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air color options, the iPhone Air's battery and design, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's internal design, and more.