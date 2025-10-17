Apple Said to Cut iPhone Air Production Amid Underwhelming Sales

Apple plans to cut production of the iPhone Air amid underwhelming sales performance, Japan's Mizuho Securities believes (via The Elec).



The Japanese investment banking and securities firm claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are seeing higher sales than their predecessors during the same period last year, while the standard iPhone 17 is a major success, performing significantly better than the iPhone 16.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ is apparently the outlier; Apple plans to reduce production by one million units this year. Meanwhile, Apple plans to increase production of all other models by two million units. The overall production forecast of the ‌iPhone 17‌ series this year has also been increased from 88 million units to 94 million units for the start of 2026.

A separate report earlier today claimed that Samsung has canceled plans to release a successor to its own ‌iPhone Air‌ rival, the Galaxy S25 Edge, due to low sales. Nevertheless, the ‌iPhone Air‌ reportedly sold out within hours in China, despite lower than expected sales in western countries last month.

The same report from Mizuho Securities today revealed details about Apple's first foldable iPhone and other future devices.

