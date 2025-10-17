Apple Said to Cut iPhone Air Production Amid Underwhelming Sales

by

Apple plans to cut production of the iPhone Air amid underwhelming sales performance, Japan's Mizuho Securities believes (via The Elec).

iphone air thickness
The Japanese investment banking and securities firm claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are seeing higher sales than their predecessors during the same period last year, while the standard iPhone 17 is a major success, performing significantly better than the iPhone 16.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ is apparently the outlier; Apple plans to reduce production by one million units this year. Meanwhile, Apple plans to increase production of all other models by two million units. The overall production forecast of the ‌iPhone 17‌ series this year has also been increased from 88 million units to 94 million units for the start of 2026.

A separate report earlier today claimed that Samsung has canceled plans to release a successor to its own ‌iPhone Air‌ rival, the Galaxy S25 Edge, due to low sales. Nevertheless, the ‌iPhone Air‌ reportedly sold out within hours in China, despite lower than expected sales in western countries last month.

The same report from Mizuho Securities today revealed details about Apple's first foldable iPhone and other future devices.

zachz Avatar
zachz
14 minutes ago at 08:31 am
They should’ve made an Air mini… or an Air Pro mini to make the naming and lineup even more fun and confusing. But really, a mini of any sort would’ve been nice instead of another big phone that is small in the wrong way
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
15 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Expected
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Royksöpp Avatar
Royksöpp
8 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Apple priced it too high. Customers aren’t as naïve as they think. People today are far more knowledgeable about features and value. Just look at how well the standard iPhone 17 is selling compared to the 16 from last year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
1 minute ago at 08:44 am

But it's sold out in China
This means nothing. Sold out of how many
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
14 minutes ago at 08:31 am
But it's sold out in China
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
14 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Every year, Apple cuts the production run of every iPhone model once the product is released and the initial sales rush is over. Apple's heaviest production run is prior to release to meet the initial demand and then they reduce it to meet the (lower) sustained sales volume over the rest of the year until they ramp up again for the next model in the Summer.

This has been the way for like a decade. Why the media keep acting like it is unique every year is beyond me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
