The launch of Apple's first foldable iPhone could be delayed to 2027, according to Japan's Mizuho Securities (via The Elec).



The investment banking and securities firm suggested that a potential postponement could be due to Apple taking longer to decide on key design elements such as the hinge. The device is expected to feature a 7.58-inch inner display and a 5.38-inch outer display.

The report added that expected production of display panels for the foldable ‌iPhone‌ have now decreased from 13 million to nine million units. A launch in 2026 is still said to be possible, but if it goes ahead as planned, device production in the first year of release may lag behind panel production by as much as five to seven million units.

The firm corroborated reports that Apple plans to delay the launch of the iPhone 18 to the spring of 2027, launching alongside the ‌iPhone‌ 18e. The iPhone Air 2, ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are scheduled to launch in the fall of 2026, likely alongside the first foldable ‌iPhone‌ if it is not delayed.

Further in the future, Apple is apparently developing new technology for the ‌iPhone‌ 19 lineup, treating the model as a special release due to it falling upon the 20th anniversary of the ‌iPhone‌. Moreover, Apple will apparently reduce the price of the second foldable ‌iPhone‌, which will likely launch in the fall of 2027 if the first model isn't delayed.

Mizuho Securities also noted that there is now movement in the supply chain to resume work on a 18.9-inch foldable MacBook for release around 2028 or 2029 at the earliest.