Some Apple Employees Have 'Concerns' About iOS 26.4's Revamped Siri

iOS 26.4 is expected to introduce a revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, but not everyone is satisfied with how well it works.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said some of Apple's software engineers have "concerns" about the overhauled Siri's performance. However, he did not provide any specific details about the shortcomings.

iOS 26.4 will likely be released in March or April, so Apple still has around five to six months to improve any lingering issues with the voice assistant.

When it first previewed the new Siri at WWDC 2024, Apple said it would have three main capabilities: on-screen awareness, personal context, and in-app controls. For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans, based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

The new Siri was initially expected to debut with iOS 18.4 last year, but Apple delayed it. In July, Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company was making "good progress" on the more personalized Siri, and he said the features were on track to launch next year. However, if issues persist, then even an iOS 26.4 launch might not be guaranteed.