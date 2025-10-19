Some Apple Employees Have 'Concerns' About iOS 26.4's Revamped Siri

by

iOS 26.4 is expected to introduce a revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, but not everyone is satisfied with how well it works.

iPhone Siri Glow
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said some of Apple's software engineers have "concerns" about the overhauled Siri's performance. However, he did not provide any specific details about the shortcomings.

iOS 26.4 will likely be released in March or April, so Apple still has around five to six months to improve any lingering issues with the voice assistant.

When it first previewed the new Siri at WWDC 2024, Apple said it would have three main capabilities: on-screen awareness, personal context, and in-app controls. For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans, based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

The new Siri was initially expected to debut with iOS 18.4 last year, but Apple delayed it. In July, Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company was making "good progress" on the more personalized Siri, and he said the features were on track to launch next year. However, if issues persist, then even an iOS 26.4 launch might not be guaranteed.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

I7guy
I7guy
1 hour ago at 07:43 am

Oh boy..

Last time there were "concerns" leaking out, Apple* pushed out the Vision Pro flop.




*well, in reality, Tim Cook personally forced it out hoping for his own iPhone moment
As an aside, Vision Pro may be a flop to you, but Apple you can bet, got a lot out of it and doesn't consider it a flop.
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 07:40 am
Oh boy..

Last time there were "concerns" leaking out, Apple* pushed out the Vision Pro flop.




*well, in reality, Tim Cook personally forced it out hoping for his own iPhone moment
jarman92
jarman92
58 minutes ago at 07:47 am

It's likely gurman didn't release any details to avoid being sued by Apple.
More likely he didn't release any details because he has no details and just wanted something to publish.
I7guy
I7guy
1 hour ago at 07:40 am
It's likely gurman didn't release any details to avoid being sued by Apple.
nortonandreev
nortonandreev
1 hour ago at 07:40 am
I don't think anyone would be surprised
0xjf
0xjf
1 hour ago at 07:40 am
No way ??? here we go again
