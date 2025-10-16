Apple TV and Peacock Launch $15 Monthly Streaming Bundle, a 30% Discount

Apple and NBCUniversal are teaming up for a $15/month streaming TV bundle that will include access to Apple TV and Peacock.



The streaming bundle will be available starting on October 20, and it will give customers access to both services at a 30 percent discount compared to purchasing individual subscriptions. ‌Apple TV‌ is normally $12.99 per month, while Peacock starts at $10.99 for the Premium plan that's included in the bundle.

Apple One subscribers on the Family and Premier plans can add Peacock Premium Plus and receive a 35 percent discount. Peacock Premium Plus includes the option to download content and watch it offline, while the standard Premium plan does not. It also removes most ads.

The ‌Apple TV‌ and Peacock apps will also feature an "extensive sampling" of each other's shows in app. When the bundle launches on October 20, Peacock subscribers will be able to watch the first three episodes of Stick, Slow Horses, Silo, The Buccaneers, Foundation, Palm Royale, and Prehistoric Planet from ‌Apple TV‌ for free.

‌Apple TV‌ subscribers will be able to watch up to three episodes of Law & Order, Bel-Air, Twisted Metal, Love Island Games, Happy's Place, The Hunting Party, and Real Housewives of Miami from Peacock.

Apple's new bundle comes just after Apple decided to rebrand its streaming service as ‌Apple TV‌, dropping the Plus and introducing a new logo.