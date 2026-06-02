 Apple Releases 'Silo' Season Three Trailer Ahead of Hit Show's Return - MacRumors
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Apple Releases 'Silo' Season Three Trailer Ahead of Hit Show's Return

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Apple's hit sci-fi series "Silo" is returning for a third season starting Friday, July 3, and a final trailer was released today.

Apple TV Silo
"Silo" follows the lives of 10,000 people living in an underground bunker to escape the seemingly toxic wasteland outside. The people are unaware of why the silo was built, and those who seek the truth face deadly consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding the silo following a loved one's murder. The show is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling book series, and it is one of the most popular original series on the Apple TV streaming service.

The third season will have 10 episodes, with one released every Friday through September 4.

Apple says the third season "continues the saga of a dystopian society."

"In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat," says Apple. "Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

Apple already renewed "Silo" for a fourth and final season as well.

"With the final two chapters of 'Silo,' we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos," said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost, regarding the third and fourth seasons of the show.

Trailer


Apple TV

In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also included in Apple One and Peacock bundles, with all of the options outlined on Apple's website.

You can stream Apple TV in the Apple TV app, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select smart TVs, on the web at tv.apple.com, and more.

Tags: Apple TV Service Guide, Apple TV Shows

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Top Rated Comments

Wedlock Avatar
Wedlock
22 minutes ago at 07:39 am
Can't wait to watch the new season !!!
The first seasons are tv gold imo 😍
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EdwardC Avatar
EdwardC
25 minutes ago at 07:35 am
This is a very good franchise.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
26 minutes ago at 07:34 am
Excellent! First season was elite, second season very good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sjsharksfan12 Avatar
sjsharksfan12
34 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Awesome trailer. I'm planning to do a rewatch this month to prepare.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
36 minutes ago at 07:24 am
One of Apple’s best sci-fi shows. Plenty of twists to keep you invoked. Highly recommend this show.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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