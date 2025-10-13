Apple TV's 'Vibrant' Rebranding Starts to Appear in Latest iOS 26.1 Beta

Following Apple's one-line announcement earlier today that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply Apple TV with a "vibrant new identity," the first hints of that vibrancy have appeared in the latest betas seeded shortly after.



The Apple TV app icons and other visuals across the latest releases like iOS 26.1 and tvOS 26.1 beta 3 have adopted a hint of glasslike multicolor, replacing the previous subdued gray theme.

The rebrand has also appeared on press pages for the Apple TV service, but it has not yet propagated to consumer-focused pages.



It remains to be seen whether there will be additional components to the rebranding beyond the name and logo changes, but if there are, we should be seeing them fairly soon.