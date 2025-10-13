Apple TV's 'Vibrant' Rebranding Starts to Appear in Latest iOS 26.1 Beta

by

Following Apple's one-line announcement earlier today that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply Apple TV with a "vibrant new identity," the first hints of that vibrancy have appeared in the latest betas seeded shortly after.

apple tv rebrand icon
The Apple TV app icons and other visuals across the latest releases like iOS 26.1 and tvOS 26.1 beta 3 have adopted a hint of glasslike multicolor, replacing the previous subdued gray theme.

The rebrand has also appeared on press pages for the Apple TV service, but it has not yet propagated to consumer-focused pages.

apple tv press rebrand
It remains to be seen whether there will be additional components to the rebranding beyond the name and logo changes, but if there are, we should be seeing them fairly soon.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Popular Stories

apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Expected to Announce These Two to Three Products 'This Week'

Sunday October 12, 2025 7:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple's "Mac Your Calendars" teaser last October In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip. Gurman...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Apple Preparing iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones

Saturday October 11, 2025 6:59 pm PDT by
Apple's software engineers are internally testing iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.0.2 will likely be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet. The update will likely be released within the next few weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS...
Read Full Article74 comments
10

Apple to Launch New Products Starting Next Week, Claims Dubious Leak [Updated]

Friday October 10, 2025 5:57 am PDT by
Update: the Naver account appears to be referencing a speculative post on X by Vadim Yuryev, dated October 6. The original article follows. Apple will announce new products through a series of press releases beginning as soon as next week, according to a dubious claim posted on the Korean blog Naver. The Naver blog account yeux1122, which aggregates rather than originates Apple...
Read Full Article6 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have These 6 New Features

Saturday October 11, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still nearly a year away, a handful of new features and changes have already been rumored for the devices. Below, we have recapped some of the early iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. Smaller Dynamic Island The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with a slightly smaller Dynamic Island, but the devices will...
Read Full Article75 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Being Rebranded as Apple TV

Monday October 13, 2025 8:25 am PDT by
Buried in its announcement about "F1: The Movie" making its streaming debut on December 12, Apple has also announced that Apple TV+ is being rebranded as simply Apple TV. A single line near the end of the press release states "Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," though Apple's website has yet to be updated with any changes, so we're unsure on the details of the...
Read Full Article210 comments
All AirPods 2025

Apple Reportedly Working on New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chip

Sunday October 12, 2025 9:24 am PDT by
After releasing AirPods Pro 3 last month, Apple is already working on the next AirPods Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is unclear if the new AirPods Pro would be branded as AirPods Pro 4, or if they would be considered an updated version of AirPods Pro 3. Gurman did not take a position, opting to describe them as a "new version" of the "high-end in-ear buds." AirPods Pro 2...
Read Full Article54 comments
Tim Cook MacBook

Apple's Next CEO Identified

Wednesday October 8, 2025 12:30 pm PDT by
Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus remains the "leading contender" to become the company's next CEO, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Ternus is 50 years old, so he is still young enough to have a long run at the helm of Apple, after current CEO Tim Cook retires. He is already a key decision-maker at Apple, according to Gurman, and he appears to have a charismatic...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

Apple Rumored to Launch MacBook Pro With M5 Chip Before M5 Pro and M5 Max Models

Friday October 10, 2025 1:18 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to release a base MacBook Pro with a standard M5 chip before higher-end models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, according to AppleInsider's sources with "knowledge of macOS Tahoe development and hardware testing." The report said a MacBook Pro with an M5 chip is "nearing release," and Apple has apparently been testing this model with an unreleased macOS 26.0.2 version....
Read Full Article107 comments
10

Apple Event This October? Here's the Latest on What to Expect

Thursday October 9, 2025 7:00 am PDT by
While it is unclear if Apple will host an October event this year, or stick to press releases, rumors suggest it will announce several new products this month. The graphic for Apple's "Unleashed" event in October 2021 Below, we have recapped everything to know about a potential Apple event this October. When The table below outlines when Apple teased its October launches over the past...
Read Full Article28 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
35 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
This cracks me up so much.

It's like their whole "design" team just discovered Photoshop filters for the first time.

Time really is a flat circle.

Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Selena Agna Avatar
Selena Agna
34 minutes ago at 12:35 pm

I have a feeling this was in response to Apple's latest MLB broadcasting. There was genuine confusion from certain age demographics as to where they could watch the games. Just my guess.
Didn't it get more confusing now though?
There's a paid subscription called Apple TV which you can access via an app called Apple TV, but maybe you'll have to buy a hardware box called Apple TV if your television doesn't offer it in its OS.


(Side note, Tim Cook insisting on calling every single product or service Apple XYZ makes the "i" branding of the Jobs 2-era seem downright acceptable.)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Selena Agna Avatar
Selena Agna
38 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
Imagine the number of OS bugs could have been fixed with the money spent on this pointless rebranding.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
36 minutes ago at 12:33 pm

Imagine the number of OS bugs could have been fixed with the money spent on this pointless rebranding.
I'm sure that the graphic designers who made the new logos and the marketing people who changed all the terminology across the website and everything are great coders too. :P
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
37 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
Apple TV needs less of a rebrand and more series that don’t fall off a cliff after the first season.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anonymous123 Avatar
Anonymous123
30 minutes ago at 12:39 pm

I'm with you, I think this is woefully misguided. However, just thinking about what prompted this - if I were to guess, it would be the recent MLB games where a lot of people weren't able to watch due to simple confusion between "Apple TV" and Apple TV +.

Example: "Dad, you need Apple TV+ to watch the game." "I have an Apple TV, what can't I see the game?"
This makes it even more confusing. Now it’s: “Dad, you need Apple TV to watch the game." "I have an Apple TV, what can't I see the game?"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments