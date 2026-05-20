Apple's Eddy Cue to Receive 'Entertainment Person of the Year' Award

Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue will be honored as "Entertainment Person of the Year" at the Cannes Lions festival next month, recognizing his leadership of the company's entertainment and services business (via Variety).

Cue will deliver a keynote on the opening day of the festival, which runs from June 22 to June 26 in the south of France. He will be joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, whose film "F1: The Movie" was released by Apple last year. In a statement, Lions CEO Simon Cook said:

Eddy Cue has consistently pushed the boundaries of entertainment and storytelling, building platforms and experiences that have redefined how audiences engage with culture. Under his leadership, Apple has not only produced world-class content but has also shaped the future of entertainment through innovation, creativity and an unwavering commitment to quality. We're delighted to honor Eddy as our 2026 Entertainment Person of the Year.

Cue told Variety last year that as streaming platforms multiplied, Apple saw an opportunity to focus on quality over volume. "We saw that the world was changing, and it seemed like everybody was going after quantity. We thought there was an opening for us, if we really focused on high quality," he said.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 and has since compiled an impressive awards record. The streamer earned best picture at the Oscars for its 2021 drama "CODA," and "The Studio" set records at last year's Emmy Awards with 13 wins, which is the most by a comedy series in a single year and the most by a first-year series.